Meet the Jamaican-born woman who has passed the world’s best legal exam

Almost everyone was happy when it became known in 2017 that Jo-Anne Jackson-Stephens, who was born in Jamaica, had received the world’s best grade in a legal examination.

Then I work at Higgs

& Johnson in the Cayman Islands received a STEP from Jackson-Stephens

Award for excellence in corporate law

and practice exam.

STEP, the society of trust

and Estate Practitioners, is a worldwide professional association with over

20,000 members in 95 countries, mainly from trust and inheritance

Lawyers, auditors and fiduciary specialists.

Her award recognized her hard work and dedication to her performance and highlighted the important contributions that Caribbean lawyers have made to, and still make, the global community.

It was gratifying that she had broken into a normally white and male profession, in which women in color and black women are still clearly underrepresented.

Even in legal education, most black women face obstacles such as a lack of education, lack of care, and lack of sponsorship opportunities.

“I have competed with very intelligent and capable people from all over the world, including the UK, Europe and the Caribbean,” said Jackson-Stephens. “It shows that hard work and commitment are really the key to success.”

When she was growing up, Jackson-Stephens, the daughter of an economist, had a passion for problem-solving, and this influenced her decision to enter the legal profession.

“I wanted the challenge of finding wealth

Management solutions for my clients in a constantly changing legal and regulatory

global environment, ”she said.

The former student at Immaculate Conception High in St. Andrew, Jackson-Stephens, graduated in law from the University of the West Indies in Jamaica and Barbados.

She received her CLE from Norman Manley Law School in 2006 and her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Oxford in 2012.

Joined Walkers’ Cayman Islands office in 2018,

Jackson-Stephens is now Senior Counsel in Private Capital &

Trust group.

She has extensive experience advising trustees, beneficiaries, protectors and settlers on the establishment and administration of trusts, estate planning and the preparation of wills. She also advises on trust funds, employee benefit plans and other commercial trusts, ”writes walkersglobal.com.

As a member of STEP, she and many other lawyers in the company have been named TEP (Trust and Estate Practitioner) so that they can be among the most experienced and experienced practitioners in the field of trusts and estates, reports Loop.

“It’s great to see the hard work and commitment

a practitioner in the Cayman Islands who is recognized in such a high profile and respected market

global scale. This further shows the quality of the lawyers that we employ and

Produce here in the Cayman Islands, ”said Alasdair Robertson, President of

the Cayman Islands Law Society said at the time.

Over the years, countless lawyers have emerged

The Caribbean has won awards at various awards.

Guy Casean-born Patrick Case received the Law Society Medal in Toronto in June 2017 for his great commitment to women who have been victims of male violence.

The trade unionist and school trustee showed “extraordinary

Leadership that works for social justice in the area of ​​justice and racism and

has identified policy measures and practices to address these issues

Racism, ”says a press release.

In the same year, Jamaican human rights lawyer Malene Alleyne received the “Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year 2017” award from the International Bar Association (IBA).

The prize is awarded to “a young lawyer who not only has excellent achievements and successes in his career so far, but also works for professional and ethical standards as well as for the general public.”