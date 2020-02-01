Meet the Kiwis walking down the aisle on MAFS Australia

Married to First Sight Australia has a Kiwi bride this season, but we’re not sure her vernacular will make the nation proud when the program airs on Three next Monday evening.

Australians meet Cathy Evans a week earlier than New Zealand audiences – MAFS screens here February 9 – and images on Australian websites compare her marriage to Josh Pihlak to last year’s success story , Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant.

Evans tends to drop profanity, especially the word F, on his social media, especially on his budding YouTube channel. Taupō’s unlucky lover details the wrong dates, Tinder F-boys, and how hot and spicy food can affect certain orifices in your body.

In preparation for the show, the Daily Mail published photos taken on the set in September last year, which show romantic fireworks between Evans, 26, and Pihlak, 28, when they meet. In an extended trailer of the season, Evans says she “hit the jackpot” by being paired with Pihlak, a country music lover.

Evans, a logistics investigator, says she has had confidence issues in the past, which has given her thick skin when it comes to dealing with love. The beauty born in NZ with a mixture of Welsh and Thai heritage says that she left New Zealand out of love but was deceived.

Despite her glamorous exterior, Sydney-based Evans says she can drink beers with the boys and hopes to find true love in the series. Fingers crossed – the Australian version of the format is known to throw bombs at any chance of happiness that its participants find during the experiment.

