Meet the new American Chardonnay

West Coast growers from Willamette Valley, Oregon to Sonoma and Santa Barbara County, California, are rethinking American Chardonnay.

Compared to Napa Valley winemakers defining buttery oak styles with white wine stereotypes, they are not traditionally known for grapes. But they are planting, producing and experimenting with wine-adding a twist. They skip large oaks for a more subdued burgundy-inspired approach that values ​​the balance, freshness, and high acidity of mineral-driven wines. They are not trying to make white burgundy, but apply French philosophy to vineyards, wineries and cellars. The result is a lighter body wine, characterized by taste notes [oyster shells, Asian pears, citrus, flint, and minerals] that most American wine drinkers do not associate with Chardonnay, and drinking white wine Attract consumers who claim not to.

“The crowd of ABC digs it up,” Oregon winemaker Shane Moore says of consumers who choose to drink “other than Chardonnay.” “Some say that they taste great, Chablis and Burgundy. We rarely hear wine lacking enough oak or butter to taste.”

NV Grand Moraine Drop Stone Chardonnay [Credit: Grand Moraine]

Moore leads the team at the winery, Gran Moraine, in the Yam Hill Carlton area of ​​Willamette Valley, where he makes a single vineyard Chardonnay. Sorry, he says he lifted his winemaking and cultivation techniques from the renowned Burgundy region of Chardonnay. Part of that is the desire to make wines that reflect the place. Terroir to use French terms. “For me, Chardonnay is all about acidity, clarity, and strength,” he adds.

It is a philosophy shared by other producers on the U.S. West Coast that promotes style by focusing on the acidity of Chardonnay, shines fruits in cool climates, suppresses large oak flavors and lowers levels. . Fortunately, areas like Willamette Valley are a good choice for places with high acidity in the gap. In fact, Willamette Valley is often compared to Burgundy because of its similar climate and latitude. It was a general comparison of the Oregon Pinot Noir [burgundy is also famous for its Pinot Noir], but Chardonnay is now popular.

Veronique Dolphin, winemaker of Maison Joseph Dolphin in Beaune, Burgundy, France. Courtesy Dreyfus-Ashby.

Véronique Boss-Drouhin, a winemaker at Domaine Drouhin Oregon and a member of the famous Burgundy family behind Joseph Drouhin wines, has taken a Dijon clone from Chardonnay, France, to her Dundee Hills property 20-30 years ago. First planted. At that time, she says, Chardonnay in the area was not very good. Until recently, it was necessary to really overcome its poor reputation. Currently, it produces Rose Rock Chardonnay from the Domaine Dorhin Oregon Chardonnay Arthur and another facility in the Eola Amity Hills American Vital Cultural Area [AVA]. For Chardonnay Arthur, Boss Dolphin describes it as a blend of Chablis and Meursault, a reference to two famous Burgundy wines.

This Burgundian approach to Oregon wine is also very popular with members of the industry such as beverage directors, distributors, sommeliers and presses who advocate the ability to pair with food and are very French-oriented. “Suddenly, a little more minerals, a little more vibrancy, and Chardonnay’s style changes the appreciation for fresher wines,” says Bosdruhin. “A whole new generation is coming and we are grateful for the wine. They don’t drink big things.”

Boss-Drouhin mentions a lower alcohol content that she and other producers like her are focusing on for Chardonnay. A typical Napa Valley style can often reach 14.5% alcohol. By comparison, most white burgundies are close to 12%. The details were important for Jamie Kutch, a winemaker at Kutch Wines in Sonoma. He first started making Chardonnay in 2014, and keeping alcohol lower than California alcohol was a big part of his philosophy. He also shrinks the oak so that there is little or no nose and palate oak in a very fresh and mineral-focused wine.

Gran Moraine Wine Producer Shane Moore Courtesy Gran Moraine

“I’m impressed with the alcoholic balance of Burgundy wine, and then try to choose grapes when the sugar content is low. It’s converted to lower alcohol,” Kutch says. “I don’t intend to make Burgundy, but I respect their approach and incorporate some ideas into my wine here in a new world.”

Kutch explains that he didn’t want to create another buttery oak style, so he started with Burgundy as “a roadmap” for his wine. He believes that taste is changing among American consumers, and he hopes to open his arms, that is, see his mouth approaching his style more. “ Sweet, ripe fruity and heavy style wines are declining, fresh, bright and pure as the national flavor continues to drink black coffee from high fructose corn syrup and enjoy bitter cocktails in Campari or Kombucha The desire for a great wine is lost, and the expression of wine will change the current landscape, “he says.

This new love for Chardonnay’s alternative style has benefited Matt Dee’s, a winemaker who makes wine for Thehild and Jonata at Santa Rita Hills AVA near Santa Barbara, California. For him, it has increased the perception of white wine. An area that loves that red, like Pinot Noir. “Chardonnay is not a retrofit,” says Dees. “After tasting Santa Barbara County Chardonnay, I have often thought that this was a grape that should have qualitative control.”

Dee, like these other winemakers, often sees Chardonnay’s bright future in areas famous for red wine. He also prides itself on praising Burgundy for its “kinetic energy, salinity, and tension”, and states that other nearby producers are also pulling from Burgundy. For Santa Rita Hills, he sees how well Chardonnay responds to sea-based soils and cool Pacific air. He has never had a “naturally miraculous level of acidity” problem because he does not have to slow down the vineyard grapes or slow down the oak.

Jonata winemaker Matt Dees and The Hilted Winery in Santa Barbara County, California. Courtesy The Hilt.

He uses only about 25% new French oak. In that sense, Moore also came in with 12% new French oak in 2016, and Boss-Drouhin states that her approach is to hover over about 20% new French oak. This is similar to Kutch, which used about 20% for Chardonnay in 2018. The rest is stored in stainless steel tanks or neutral French oak barrels. This allows you to create a balanced blend that preserves a complex range of aromas and flavors, rather than one or two key aromas such as butter, vanilla, and wood overwhelming subtle sounds. By comparison, many Napa Valley producers use 100% oak for fermentation and ripening, over 50% of which is new oak, giving it a stronger flavor.

The truth is that it is a small percentage of what they make, as much as these wine producers look forward to talking about Chardonnay. All of them are more focused on Pinot Noir. Less than 15% of the vineyards of Thehild are planted with Chardonnay vines, and in Domaine d’Orhin Oregon, only 5 of the 45 hectares are Chardonnay. “We have no further ability to grow,” says Boss Druhin. On the store shelves, this style is more difficult to find than Napa Valley Chardonnay, but Kutch explains that it is fine. There is enough space for all styles. Thus, consumers can choose what they want to drink rather than producers and winemakers seeing one style as better than the other.

“If anyone really loves butter, oak Chardonnay, I’m glad to talk to them from actually buying my own wine,” says Kutch. “They are the farthest from that approach.”

Other Fortune essential articles:

-Lockdown Diary: Coronavirus Outbreak in 17 Cities

—How my job as a yoga studio owner changed during the pandemic

-Does Coronavirus finally get Americans to adopt bidets?

Listening to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast explores the evolving role of the CEO

-Italian winemakers tackle coronavirus blockade

—Screening: Will San Francisco be saved?

Follow Fortune on Flipboard for the latest news and analytics updates.

. [TagsToTranslate] American Chardonnay