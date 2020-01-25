Meet the new CEO of Fresno EOC, Emilia Reyes

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – For the first time in history, the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will be headed by a woman.

Emilia Reyes was chosen to be the Executive Director.

The position is a dream come true for Reyes.

“I know firsthand the direct impact these agencies can have on the community. For me, even having the opportunity to apply and run this agency is quite simply a humiliating experience,” she said.

Not so long ago, Reyes received services for her and her child.

EOC is an action agency to provide services to people in need and serves thousands of people in Fresno County.

Reyes is no stranger to leadership. She recently directed “First 5”, which helps children up to five years of age.

She is also the mother of an autistic child, who has overcome adversity.

The experience turned her into a lawyer.

“I have been very fortunate and blessed to have had people along the way who have supported me in ensuring my child’s success and that is what I want for every child in this community,” said Reyes.

Barely a week into her new job, she meets those who run programs to help residents of Fresno. Its main objective is awareness.

“These services are there and if you need help and support don’t hesitate to ask and agree to ask and make sure as a community action agency, help them as much as we can. Helping people change lives is our goal. “

Reyes grew up in Mendota. Her father immigrated to the Valley of Mexico.

She is the first Latina woman to lead the organization in 54 years.

“The fact that these children can actually see someone who looks like them to represent and defend them also gives them hope that they can do so. They can therefore dream of their wildest dream of giving back to their community and to make a difference, “she said. said.

