Meet the New Quibi Series Universe Closed by E! News

Aaron Poole; Jarrelle Lee Photography

From Sophie Turner to Zac Efron, many of Hollywood’s biggest stars are heading to Quibi — so it’s only right that E! News joins them.

That’s right! When the new mobile streaming service launches on Monday, April 6, it will also be the new pop culture and celebrity daily series produced by NBCUniversal Digital Lab: Close by E! News. Like everything in Quibi, all episodes of the show will be 10 minutes or less. You’ll never get out of the loop again!

And that’s all thanks to the host of Close Up by E! News, Marfuggi and Courtney Tezeno.

Marfuggi is an Emmy nominated E! Los Angeles-based news reporter. He has covered the biggest entertainment news and pop culture stories for more than 15 years, all on the red carpet at premieres, festivals, and awards shows and newspaper junkets. The concept of pop culture without lyrics continues to tell the story of the greatest news clearly and lets viewers know that they are not getting a PR spin.

When Marfuggi doesn’t work or spend time with his wife and daughter, he can find the best fit for boxing, jujitsu, yoga or pilates and, as always, admire Marvel movies and show Bravo reality.

Tezeno, a host and TV producer, is also based in Los Angeles. He started at the Midwest news station before taking a position as a red carpet journalist and eventually wrote, produced and directed daily entertainment news segments featured on AOL, Huffington Post, and Yahoo. Recently, Tezeno worked on all Tonight Night platforms, including Emmy-award-winning broadcasts and 24 Live streaming network, ET Live. Buzzfeed named it one of the Top 5 Under 30 Entertainment Journalists in Hollywood.

If Tezeno is dissatisfied with watching ‘sitcoms or managing his 90s Beyoncé‘s beyhive, you can find volunteers in the Los Angeles community.

Together, Marfuggi and Tezeno will fill you in on what’s happening in Hollywood and why you should care. Each episode has a fun authentic segment like “Today’s Story” with what you need to know now, and “Scroll Down” with a headline to make you pop culture.

Catch new episodes Close by E! Daily news is Monday through Friday in Quibi starting April 6.

Quibi launches April 6 with new episodes every day, every 10 minutes or less. Enjoy 90 days free for a limited time. Learn more at Quibi.com.