The Indian tycoon, whose net worth has grown the most among peers as the deadly coronavirus covers markets around the world, can thank millions of babbling guards for staples in the midst of the world’s biggest isolation efforts.

The net worth of Radhakishan Damani, who controls Avenue Supermarts Ltd., rose nearly 11% this year to $ 10.7 billion, ranking him as the highest-grossing billionaire among the 12 richest Indians whose wealth is tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Avenue Supermarts shares, which contribute almost all of the wealth to Damani’s net worth, gained 24% this year.

Damani, who grew up in a one-bedroom apartment in an apartment block in Mumbai, saw his fortune swell as the stock hole shaved more than a quarter of the net worth of his billionaire compatriots Mukesh Ambani and Uday Kotak over fears. that the pandemic will consume economic growth. Damani’s supermarket chain, known for its thrifty cost structure, has acquired a panic over buying household items after India decided last month to place its 1.3 billion people under a three-day jail.

“People buy in panic and stealth during the lock-in that triggered the sale, making the company share the perfect protection in the route,” Arun Kejriwal, Managing Director at Kris, an investment advisory firm in Mumbai. “Their unique worry-free model and selection of actions from outside the malls will help them cope with the situation.”

Cyrus Poonawalla, who founded the vaccine manufacturer – Serum Institute in India, was the only other Indian tycoon among the 12 whose fortunes increased in 2020. Poonawalla recorded a 2.6% increase in net worth this year to $ 8.9 billion, according to the Billionaires Index,

Good Stead

The low-cost model will keep good D-Mart Avenue Supermarts stores even after the pantry paper panic has cooled after the lock is removed. The supermarket chain is making money by providing customers with fewer choices of disingenuous products, difficult negotiations with its suppliers, and avoiding advertising costs.

D-Mart’s rivals did not benefit in the same circumstances. Future Group, which ranks India’s second-largest retailer by revenue and has more than 1,300 outlets nationwide, saw shares in its public transport retail units of 80% this year amid growing debt.

Prospects for Avenue Supermarts and Damani are bright until the fast-moving consumer goods supply chain in India is broken. If the trucks come almost to a stop, any extension of the safety window could potentially empty the D-Mart shelves.

For now, Damani’s stores are managing to fill their shelves.

There are few retailers on the list that are better than Supermarts Avenue that offer “protection in this crisis,” said Vikraman P.N. Finnoviti Consulting Pvt. “They are taking away the growing demand for consumer staples and have used their cash flow for years to invest in a strong supply chain.”

