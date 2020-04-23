Meet the owner again after a beautiful moment dog was stolen for 4 months!

This is an exciting story we need to hear right now!

After four months of separation and spending thousands of dollars, a woman in San Francisco reunited with her beloved dog during a global plague outbreak !!

Monday, Emily Thalermo A call from a zoo in Palmdale, SoCal, north of Los Angeles, said a dog with a microchip with his phone number had been abandoned.

To prove that it was his child Jackson, he wanted to send a picture from the shelter. Emily said ABC News:.

“I cried when I saw them. He was a man! “

Jackson was first sought after by a 6-year-old dog after he was abducted from a grocery store in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights, 370 miles north of where he was found.

He created the website www.bringjacksonhome.com, and he gave the “no questions asked” prize without a $ 7,000 reward for finding the Australian Shepherd Sheep. He became creative, a Tinder Hoping someone would recognize him, he hired a plane with a profile for a dog with white, black, and gray hair, and even a banner with search information around SF and Auckland.

Our hearts!

The 31-year-old was determined to send emails to veterinarians and nursing homes, urging them to be vigilant and urging friends and strangers to share and disseminate Jackson’s information on social media.

Thalermo also traveled to Santa Monica to pick up Jackson in Palmdale with the help of friends, while an SF police investigator generously offered a long trip to the distant city to bring the puppy home.

Emily and Jackson met again on Tuesday morning, and the timing didn’t work out perfectly! The dog’s owner returned home to Jackson Hall in Wyoming this weekend and plans to move to Portugal as it is safe to travel again. What to do is a fun way to find the best !!

Fortunately, the shelter fed and cared for her Aussie very well. He had been home for a while and, according to his owner, was “not too injured.”

It was a long way, but of course Emily couldn’t make him happy at home:

“He slept well, he was snoring. He was swimming in the sun in our backyard. I never slept, I closed my eyes and smiled. I’m so happy to have him back in my life.”

Briefly understand their sweet combination (below)

We are so happy for Emily and Jackson !!

(Photo by ABC7)