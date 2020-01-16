Meet the woman who has been selected to lead the Council of Westminster

Westminster Conservative Councilors chose Lady Rachael Robathan to become the new council leader.

Yesterday (January 15), she was chosen by the councilors of the majority conservative group in the borough to become their new leader. The selection means that she has practically obtained the position of council leader.

Lady Robathan will officially take office after a plenary council meeting on January 22, during a vote among all the borough councilors at the town hall of Marylebone.

His colleague Councilor Jonathan Glanz wrote on Twitter this morning: “Congratulations to Rachael Robathan for being elected leader of the conservative group @CityWestminster. We look forward to working with you to provide the best, most effective and most efficient services. more profitable to all our residents and businesses. “

Lady Robathan will replace Nickie Aiken, who chaired the council for two years, and was elected as the new MLA for the cities of London and Westminster in last month’s general election.

The Cities of London and Westminster, Conservative MP Nickie Aiken

(Image: Julia Gregory)

Her current role on the board is a member of the firm for finance, property and regeneration, and she represents the districts of Knightsbridge and Belgravia.

According to her register of interests on the Westminster Council website, she is a member of the UK board of directors of the Big Lottery Fund and previously held an unpaid position as an advisor to Metro Bank.

Last month, she was also appointed to the board of directors of Aurora Investment Trust Plc.

Aged 57, she lives near Horseferry Road and is married to Lord Andrew Robathan, a former minister who retired as a Conservative MP in 2014.

.