Meet Tresi, the prosecutor’s guide dog based in Lancaster County

LANCASTER – Tresi, the companion dog based in Lancaster County Courthouse, has interacted with more than 250 people over the past year and “has served as a reassuring presence at emotional meetings, hearings and other judicial occasions,” said the Lancaster County law firm, which has been with them since the beginning Supervised in 2018.

Now, says the DA office, Tresi has her own “business cards” that are available to visitors in the courthouse.

The two-sided cards contain photos of Tresi as well as biological information such as hobbies (“playing a tug of war, eating goodies”), their age (4) and their race (yellow laboratory).

“Tresis’ goal is to provide comfort, support and stress relief to crime victims and witnesses as they move through the court process,” the DA office quoted as a mission statement on the business card.

Tresi was raised by a volunteer at Canine Partners for Life for her first year before moving to the DA office on a scholarship. Her primary caregiver is Karin Young, an advocate for victims and witnesses to the DA office, but some other office workers are trained to deal with her, the DA said.

The business cards were designed by Brenneman Inc. according to DA.

