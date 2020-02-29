meet-up-with-millie,-the-four-calendar-year-outdated-rescued-sea-otter-at-the-aquarium-of-the-pacific

Lengthy Beach front, Calif. (KABC) — The Aquarium of the Pacific launched the general public to its latest resident: Millie.

“Millie is a 4-yr-old feminine southern sea otter that was rescued by the Monterey Bay Aquarium and released back into the wild,” stated Vice President of Animal Husbandry at the Aquarium of the Pacific, Dr. Sandy Trautwein. “However, she was quite welcoming with kayakers and other people, so she was brought back again into the plan and considered non-releasable.”

Millie will be instrumental in the Aquarium of the Pacific’s new sea otter surrogacy system in partnership with the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

“The aquarium will now be creating a new holding facility and rescue facility so we can convey in orphaned sea otter pups and rehab them for launch back into the wild,” stated Dr. Trautwein.

Dr. Trautwein mentioned Millie birthed a sea otter pup at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

“Simply because of her experience, she’ll make an outstanding surrogate mom,” mentioned Dr. Trautwein.

The Aquarium of the Pacific will start out design of its new facility over the future number of months and be expecting to acquire orphaned sea otter pups beginning this fall.