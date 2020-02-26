meet-up-with-the-chalk-artist

CHICAGO — Nina Sawica has been drawing on walls for most of her existence, and now she does it for a residing – with chalk!

Sawica is centered on celebrating the content in daily life, just one chalkboard at a time, by building custom-made indicator decor for nearby firms, occasions and distinctive bulletins.

“Showcasing community and pleasure is crucial to who I am,” Sawica stated. “I sense like this earth is crammed with plenty of unattractive and darkness and we do not need to have to concentration on it. It would not signify that it doesn’t exist, but there’s good out there too.”

In October, Sawica collaborated with the Females & Kids To start with ebook retail store in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood, contacting it an option to “outshine some messages of despise.”

Her chalk sidewalk art highlighted messages supporting the LGBT community, this kind of as “trans rights are human legal rights.”

“Truly enable make absolutely sure messages of like and inclusiveness and acceptance shine way brighter.” she said.