[Meet up with the youngest marcher to walk with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from Selma to Montgomery]

NEW YORK Metropolis — 55 years ago, in the spring of 1965, Lynda Blackmon Lowery was the youngest civil rights marcher to wander with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from Selma to Montgomery. She was jailed nine instances ahead of her 15th birthday. She was beaten by law enforcement and required 29 stitches in her head. However, she marched on.

On January 18, 2020, Lowery relived that working experience. But this was no traumatic flashback. In its place, she viewed her existence story unfold on phase in the engage in “Turning 15 on the Road to Flexibility,” based on the e book of the exact name that Lowery wrote about her encounter.

“I wanted individuals to know what took place,” Lowery claims. “These hideous factors influenced a lot of people’s life.”

The display is a musical dynamo filled with authentic gospel and independence tracks sung by a stellar forged of vivid youthful performers.

Queade Norah can take on the role of 15-yr-outdated Lynda as she leaves dwelling to march for voting legal rights, and after she’s attacked, “to demonstrate George Wallace what he did to me.”

“It took me a minute to want to dedicate to participating in Lynda,” Norah states. “I realized that to do it you have to have a selected sort of strength to grasp the gravity of the story.”

Lowery and Norah have fashioned a tight bond given that performances started final year. The duo, representing the previous and the future, each see a reflection of Lynda’s working experience in our recent struggles.

“If you seem at what’s taking place today, it’s not that distinctive than what was happening in ’65,” Lowery claims. “Voter suppression, women’s health and fitness troubles, gun guidelines. Our children, they are back again on the battlefield, non-violently. Everybody has to get concerned.”

“It is really heartbreaking that there even now has to be a group of youthful persons combating for items that should really have been settled a very long time back,” Norah claims. “I can choose this stage to convey to a tale to inspire that it really is probable and that we do continue to have a hearth within us to make confident we’re continuing a legacy that started off right before us.”