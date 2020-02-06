Meet your candidates for LA District 4 City Council

KOREATOWN (KABC) – Los Angeles City Council District 4 covers a wide range of LA, spanning approximately 53 neighborhoods from Sherman Oaks to Koreatown to Griffith Park.

City Council member David Ryu has occupied the office of District 4 since 2015.

But during the primary ballot on March 3, two candidates presented themselves to replace him.

Nithya Raman and Sarah Kate Levy.

For each candidate, the resolution of the homeless crisis is at the top of the agenda.

Ryu considers this to be his number one priority.

“Over the next year, it would be homelessness. And it would not just declare this homelessness crisis as an emergency, but act as if it were an emergency. Because in Right now, we say it is of epidemic and critical proportions, but we are not acting like that, “said Ryu.

Opponents argue that the lack of attention to the homeless crisis explains why they decided to flee.

According to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, there has been a 53% increase in homeless people in District 4 from 2018 to 2019.

“If the people in power in Los Angeles felt the same level of urgency as I did to resolve this problem, making sure to protect and shelter people and keep our streets clean for everyone. We would have a situation very different in Los Angeles right now, “said Raman.

“We have not built any significant housing in 30 years and this has proven to have an impact on the price of rents, we see rents skyrocketing and because of this, we are seeing selling prices of houses which are out of people’s control and we see the effect of this housing crisis on our homeless population which is increasing every year, “said Levy.

Ryu, Levy and Raman will be on the March 3 ballot.

But there is a fourth candidate who runs a writing campaign: Susan Collins.

The homeless crisis is also his top priority.

“Residents of this community are increasingly frustrated, frightened and anxious about the state of the homeless crisis,” said Collins.

Unless a candidate obtains more than 50% of the votes, the first two will meet during a second round in November.

