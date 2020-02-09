Meet your nine new XFL teams before Gameday on Sunday

The XFL is back. Owned by Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment and controlled by the WWF and NBC, the XFL lasted only one season in 2001. It was no success. Now, McMahon & Co. gives the idea another shot, which costs $ 500 million. The new season, which starts this Sunday, comes just after last week’s Super Bowl. After all, who doesn’t want football a year? The XFL is terribly small compared to the NFL with only nine teams, but hey, it’s more football at the end of the day. Meet the nine groups that follow.

Dallas Renegades

The team is led by some well-known faces from Oklahoma. Sooners coach Bob Stoops and his former coach Landry Jones are the Dallas Stars. Jones played in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was never a consistent starter. Jones became the first player to sign the new XFL, though an injury may prevent him from starting this Sunday. Jones will have another former NFL player behind him, Artis-Payne, a backstage from Auburn University and a backup from the Carolina Panthers.

DC defenders

Former University of San Diego offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is the chief honcho at DC defenders. Under the great Jim Harbauch at the University of Michigan, Engstrand was an aggressive analyst. Worked with the best. Another person from Michigan is in the team, defensive coordinator Pep Hamilton (what a great name). At one point, Hamilton was Andrew Luck’s offensive coordinator at Stanford, in addition to working for the Cleveland Browns. Caradle Jones is the QB star of the defenders. Jones won a championship in the state of Ohio, but during his time at the Buffalo Bills, he never started.

Huston Roughnecks

An old Atlanta Falcons coach, June Jones, calls the works to Huston. From 1992-1996, Jones coached the Falcons. Jones’ offensive coordinator? His old Falcons general manager, Chris Miller. It’s a great combo for NFL history nerds. Jones and Miller have not yet announced their novice general.

Los Angeles Wildcats

ALL. he doesn’t talk much about the Los Angeles Wild Cats, but hopefully they will give the city another soccer team to excite. The wild cats are led by Winston Moss, a man who knows and praises his defense. Moss worked for the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers as a linebacker. The coach gives full control of the offense to his offensive coordinator Norm Chow, who was the Tennessee Titans’ coordinator from 2005-2007 and coach at the University of Hawaii. Another NFL veteran is also in the squad with General Josh Johnson, who bounced from the Browns to the Redskins in the 49ers.

New York Guardians

Given the plight of the New York Giants and Jets, the city will have to be lucky enough to watch another team. The Guardians are coached by former Giants offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride, who is also the general manager and offensive coordinator. This is not typical for the NFL, but this is the XFL, where coaches can have more control than usual. Gilbridge leads QB Matt McGloin, a player designed by the Oakland Raiders, who never got enough shots.

Seattle Dragon

Speaking of New York, former New York Jets quarterback Brandon Silvers will lead the Seattle Dragons to the rainy city. A well-known person in Seattle, former QB B.J. Seahawks’ Daniels, is in the team. There is no reason to start Silvers or Daniels, but it is Jim Zorn’s coach. He is most famous for coaching the Washington Redskins.

St. Louis Battlehawks

The Battlehawks have a former college star general in their team at Taylor Heinicke, who was Cam backup Cam Nanton in the Carolina Panthers. As you have noticed, many former NFL players and free agents have accumulated in the XFL, including starting Christine Michael. It was the same deal as the XFL in 2001. As for Michael, it was a powerful run back in the NFL, averaging over four yards a carry. Michael’s coach is Jonathan Hayes, a former NFL player.

Bulls of the Tampa River

The Vapers are led by old bear coach Marc Trestman, who lasted only two seasons in Chicago. After a decent season, he was fired after the Bears lost 5-11. He is now the Vipers coach and general manager. Trestman’s teammate, Aaron Murray, set a record at George’s University, but didn’t have much success in the NFL. The same can be said for many players in the XFL who somehow get a second chance on the pitch.