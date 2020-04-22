Meetings prevented, schools closed: What is being done to combat COVID-19

The pandemic of COVID-19 affects every province and territory. Canada’s chief public health officer and his provincial counterparts encourage people to wash their hands, give everyone space and wear a mask if they are sick or a homemaker if they believe which may be exposed to the virus and does not show any symptoms.

Ottawa puts money into health care and economic research. It also imposed travel restrictions internationally and mandated a 14-day quarantine for travelers returning to Canada to try to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The border with the United States is closed to all unnecessary traffic.

Classes in schools across the country are suspended or canceled.

Each province and territory also has its own emergency measures to detect cases and prevent the spread of the virus.

Here’s a look at some of the ways different jurisdictions respond:

British Columbia

B.C. declared a state of emergency on March 18, one day after announcing an emergency health emergency, and expanded it until April 28.

The measure gives the county authority to take any action necessary to protect people and communities, including charging people with disregard for public health orders.

The province has also banned the resale of essential items such as food and cleaning materials.

The B.C. the government announced measures to improve health care services including bringing 55 new ambulances, five more fixed planes or helicopters and housing options that would help people isolate themselves from their community at home.

The government said it is also bringing new and faster technology to virus testing – taking less than 45 minutes to complete – in an attempt to quickly prevent the spread of the virus.

On April 19, B.C. police and enforcement officials began issuing $ 2,000 tickets for the purchase and sale of valuables in the event of an emergency.

All parking fees in B.C. Hospitals were canceled during the pandemic to ensure safer access for patients and staff.

Officials banned the gathering of more than 50 people in one area, including restaurants, schools, places of worship, cinemas, casinos, sports arenas and outdoor venues.

This forced the cancellation of the annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival in June.

All the parks of the province are also closed.

The Vancouver park board said cars are prohibited from most roads in Stanley Park to give cyclists, walkers and joggers more room.

Officials also issued fire restrictions as the wildfire season begins.

–

Alberta

Alberta announced a public health emergency on March 17.

The province has given law enforcement agencies full authority to enforce orders and issue fines for violations.

There are restrictions on mass gatherings of more than 15 people, both indoors and outdoors in places of worship, weddings or funerals. Any gathering should allow people to keep two meters away from each other.

All non-essential businesses are ordered closed, including personal service providers, clothing stores and furniture stores.

Albertans are prohibited from attending public or private recreation and recreation. Restaurants are ordered closed, except for takeout or delivery. Casinos are closed.

Vehicle access to county parks and public lands is prohibited to visitors.

Albertans who were ordered to quarantine could not leave their property for 14 days. And if they live in apartment buildings they are not allowed to use the elevators.

There are also new restrictions on visitors to nursing homes, long-term care facilities and hospitals – though exceptions can be made if a child is in the hospital or a woman is about to give birth.

On April 13, the province expanded its eligibility for the COVID-19 trial to anyone with symptoms of the disease. The test can be done for anyone with a fever, cough, penile nose, shortness of breath or a sore throat.

–

Saskatchewan

Premier Scott Moe declared a state of emergency province on March 18.

It requires all orders from the chief medical officer to obey and authorize the police to enforce them.

Public gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.

Nightclubs, bars and lounges are closed, but they are allowed to provide takeout food or alcohol.

Recreational and recreational facilities are closed. Personal providers such as tattoos, hairdressers, estheticians and relaxation masseuses may not work.

Dental clinics, optometrists, chiropractic and podiatry are closed – except for emergencies.

Saskatchewan has updated public health orders to say long-term and home care facilities should ensure staff will only work in one facility.

All employees at long-term care facilities have their temperature checked and monitored for COVID-19.

Health officials said there was no evidence that a cow or pet could infect or transmit COVID-19, but it was not ruled out. They suggest anyone with the virus to avoid contact with animals, as well as humans, until more information is available.

The Saskatchewan government is promising one-time emergency bursaries to post-secondary students whose studies and work have affected the pandemic.

–

Manitoba

The Manitoba government declared a provincewide state of emergency on March 20 and extended it until May 17.

The province limits public gatherings to no more than 10 people.

This includes any indoor or outdoor venues, places of worship or family events such as weddings and funerals.

No guests are allowed in long-term care facilities and hospitals, although exceptions can be made to hospitals for compassionate reasons.

Public events marking the province’s 150th birthday have been delayed and the long-running Dauphin Countryfest has been canceled this year.

The province imposed fines for people who did not comply with public safety orders during the COVID-19 hearing.

Unnecessary travel north of the province and in remote communities has been prevented to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

There are some exceptions, including for people traveling for medical care or employment, people sharing child care, and people delivering goods and services.

Non-essential businesses are ordered to close. Salons, spas, bars and other establishments are closed until April 1. Restaurants can remain open for takeout or delivery only.

The closures do not affect health care facilities, government services and other institutions.

Bingo and gaming venues as well as fitness centers and gyms are closed.

The province allows people affected by the COVID-19 economic downturn to avoid penalties and interest on certain utility payments and property taxes. There is also a freeze on all rent increases until May 31.

Employers across the province will also be able to refund their workers’ premiums to help them cope with the economic downturn from COVID-19. Premier Brian Pallister said employers would get credit equivalent to 20 percent of last year’s premiums, worth a total of $ 37 million in May.

–

Ontario

Ontario extended the state of emergency for another 28 days.

The law will close non-essential businesses and child care centers until May 12.

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario schools will not reopen on May 4.

All businesses except essentials are closed.

The province will allow curbside pick and delivery of cannabis.

All industrial construction except for important projects, such as hospitals, is halted.

All bars and restaurants, except for takeout and delivery, are closed.

Recreation centers, public libraries, private schools, licensed child care centers, movie theaters and concert venues are also closed.

Any public events of more than five persons, including parades, events and services at places of worship, are prohibited, and the county parks are closed.

The City of Toronto has also closed playgrounds, sports fields, off-leash dog parks, skateboard parks and picnic areas. Parking attached to the parks is closed.

The province said it would also quadruple COVID-19 test capacity to 16,000 on May 6.

On April 17, the province expanded its eligibility for free emergency child care to include workers in development services, victim services, violence against women’s services, children’s organizations, probation. and parole officers and staff in homeless shelters. The program was initially set up for health care workers, first responders and corrections officers.

–

Quebec

Quebec announced a public health emergency on March 13 and updated it within a week.

The government has reduced non-priority services and banned internal and external assemblies.

All festivals, sports and cultural events scheduled for this summer have been canceled or postponed.

Tennis Canada says the Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament scheduled for August 7 to 16 in Montreal will return to the city in August 2021.

Police are setting up checkpoints that reduce access to eight remote regions. All unnecessary travel to almost every country north of Montréal, and to Charlevoix, northeast of the City of Quebec is also prohibited.

Quebec prohibits non-essential visits to hospitals, residences and long-term care centers or between children in breastfeeding families and their biological families.

Designed clinics are open for anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19.

To give employees a break, the stores will be closed on Sunday in April, with pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores and resting restaurants remaining open during those days.

The mayor of Montreal has also declared an emergency state to help authorities better manage the spread of COVID-19 in the city’s homeless.

On April 18, 125 military personnel with medical expertise teamed up to deploy in long-term care homes in the Montreal area after Premier Francois Legault called for help in Ottawa. Especially hit the pandemic homes.

A few days later, Quebec delayed all non-urgent hospital activities until the beginning of May to allow more medical professionals to work full-time in long-term care homes.

–

New Brunswick

A state of emergency was declared in New Brunswick on March 19.

Food and beverage businesses are constrained by takeout and delivery. Lounge and clubs are prohibited from allowing customers to enter.

Customers are not allowed to enter retail businesses, unless they serve food, medicine, fuel or other essentials.

Many health services – such as chiropractors, dentists and optometrists – are prohibited from seeing patients in person unless absolutely necessary.

No gatherings of more than 10 people are allowed and residents are encouraged to stay home as long as possible. They were also asked to delay unnecessary tasks.

Any unnecessary travel to New Brunswick is prohibited.

All playgrounds in the province are closed, but some public parks and walks remain open as long as physical travel measures are followed.

–

Nova Scotia

The province of Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency on March 22 and extended it until April 19.

It set a 14-day rule for self-segregation and self-incarceration for people returning from outside Canada.

All schools and daycares are closed. Long-term care facilities and care homes are closed to guests.

Casinos are closed and no business is allowed to operate a video lottery terminal.

Restaurants are restricted to takeout and service delivery only. Drinking establishments are closed.

There are also restrictions on health professionals such as chiropractors and dentists.

Two mobile assessment centers have been set up to conduct community-based testing.

–

Prince Edward Island

Premier Dennis King declared a public health emergency on March 16.

This includes mandating Islanders to refrain from attending any public gatherings and closing libraries, child care facilities, gyms and schools.

Hospitals restrict visitors – even when a visitor is allowed to see patients in palliative care, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, obstetric and pediatric units.

All long-term care facilities continue to restrict guests completely.

The measures also include fines for anyone who fails to follow a direction of self-separation.

The public health official recommends people who are self-sufficient to remain in their own possession when outdoors.

The government is working to open an out-patient clinic to allow for increased testing and ease the load on hospitals.

Officials also deferred tax and provincial payments until the end of the year.

–

Newfoundland and Labrador

The province announced an emergency health emergency on March 18.

This includes closing most businesses – except grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other stores that are considered important.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed. This includes funerals and weddings.

Anyone arriving from outside the province is required to isolate themselves within 14 days.

Health officials have the authority to restrict people’s rights and freedoms in times of crisis. People who violate orders face fines.

–

Yukon

Yukon announced a state of emergency on March 27.

The government has placed enforcement officials at Whitehorse airport and its borders to obtain details of travelers’ self-separation plans, their contact information and to look for any symptoms of COVID- 19.

Yukon residents flying to Canada with COVID-19 symptoms should quarantine their destination, and those without symptoms are ordered to disengage within 14 days of returning home. please.

Yukon has called on all who came to the territory, including the mine workers, to disassociate themselves within 14 days.

Yukon announced its border control measure on April 17, and authorized enforcement officials to deny unnecessary travelers entry.

The government has closed bars and limited social gatherings to 10 people or less.

Recreational facilities, libraries, museums and visitor centers are closed.

Long-term care facilities are closed to visitors and volunteers, while all non-urgent tasks or activities, including lab tests, X-rays, physiotherapy and occupational therapy are suspended.

All dentists should also suspend non-urgent treatment until further notice.

–

Northwestern territory

The Northwest Territory declared an emergency health emergency on March 18, now upgraded to a state of emergency.

It requires anyone arriving in the territory from outside its borders to be separated within 14 days.

Travel at all points of entry into the territory – both wind and road – is prohibited.

Orders do not include essential service workers such as medical professionals or emergency services.

The territory requested that all internal and external assemblies be canceled – regardless of size or number.

Many businesses, including tour operators, gyms, museums and theaters, have been ordered shut down.

The government said it would help indigenous families who want to go to the land as an alternative to physical travel. It will provide a $ 2.6-million grant to help families buy the right equipment and equipment to go to fishing and hunting camps.

–

Nunavut

Nunavut declared a state of emergency health on March 20.

It has no known COVID-19 cases, but it does have restrictions in place.

There is a mandatory 14-day urination at one of four locations in southern Canada for any resident who wishes to return to Nunavut.

Critical employees who need to return to work should apply for an exception.

All unnecessary medical travel is canceled.

Public gatherings, including playgrounds or parks and religious, cultural or spiritual services.

School staff in Iqaluit are working to ensure that students in the Nunavut capital do not starve because of closed classrooms. They continue to provide dinners to children in a manner that complies with physical travel policies.

–

Sources: Government and territorial government websites

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2020