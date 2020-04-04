Meetings prevented, schools closed: What is being done to combat COVID-19

The pandemic of COVID-19 affects every province and territory. Canadian health officials and chief health officials are encouraging people to wash their hands, give everyone space and wear a mask when they are sick.

Ottawa puts money into health care and economic research. It has also set international travel restrictions and implemented 14-day quarantines for travelers returning to Canada to try to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Classes in schools across the country are suspended or canceled.

Each province and territory also has its own emergency measures to detect cases and prevent the spread of the virus.

Here’s a look at some of the ways different jurisdictions respond:

British Columbia

B.C. declared a state of emergency state on March 18, one day after announcing an emergency health emergency.

The measure gives the county authority to take any action necessary to protect people and communities, including charging people with disregard for public health orders.

The province has also banned the resale of essential items such as food and cleaning materials.

All parking fees in B.C. Hospitals starting April 1 will be canceled to ensure safer access for patients and staff.

Officials banned the gathering of more than 50 people in one area, including restaurants, schools, places of worship, movie theaters, casinos, sports arenas and outdoor venues.

Some provincial parks are closed.

Officials also issued fire restrictions as the wildfire season begins.

Premier John Horgan said he expanded the state of emergency by the end of April 14.

Alberta

Alberta announced a public health emergency on March 17.

The province has given law enforcement agencies full authority to enforce orders and issue fines for violations.

There are restrictions on mass gatherings of more than 15 people, both indoors and outdoors in places of worship, weddings or funerals. Any gathering should allow people to keep two meters away from each other.

All non-essential businesses are ordered closed, including personal service providers, clothing stores and furniture stores.

Albertans are prohibited from attending public or private recreation and recreation. Restaurants are ordered closed, except for takeout or delivery. Casinos are closed.

Vehicle access to county parks and public lands is also prohibited to visitors.

Albertans who were ordered to quarantine could not leave their property for 14 days. It also interferes with people living in apartments to use elevators.

Saskatchewan

Premier Scott Moe declared a state of emergency province on March 18.

It requires all orders from the chief medical officer to obey and authorize the police to enforce them.

Public gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.

Nightclubs, bars and lounges are closed, but they are allowed to provide takeout food or alcohol.

Recreational and recreational facilities are closed. Personal providers such as tattoos, hairdressers, estheticians and relaxation masseuses may not work.

Dental clinics, optometrists, chiropractic and podiatry are closed – except for emergencies.

Manitoba

The Manitoba government declared a provincewide state of emergency on March 20.

The province limits public gatherings to no more than 10 people, up from the earlier limit of 50.

This includes any indoor or outdoor venues, places of worship or family events such as weddings and funerals.

Non-essential businesses are ordered to close. The salons, spas, bars and other establishments are closed beginning Wednesday. Restaurants can stay open for takeout or delivery only.

The closures do not affect health care facilities, government services and other institutions.

Bingo and gaming venues as well as fitness centers and gyms are closed.

The province also allows people affected by COVID-19 economic behavior to avoid penalties and interest on certain utility payments and property taxes.

Ontario

Ontario declared a state of emergency on March 24.

All businesses except essentials are closed.

All industrial construction except for important projects, such as hospitals, is halted.

All bars and restaurants, except for takeout and delivery, are closed.

Recreation centers, public libraries, private schools, licensed child care centers, movie theaters and concert venues are also closed.

Any public events of more than 50 persons, including parades, events and services in places of worship, are prohibited.

Provincial parks are closed.

The City of Toronto has also closed playgrounds, sports facilities, off-leash dog parks, skateboard parks and picnic areas. Parking attached to the parks is closed.

Quebec

Quebec announced a public health emergency on March 13 and updated it within a week.

The government has reduced non-priority services and banned internal and external assemblies.

Quebec also prohibits non-essential visits to hospitals, residences and long-term care centers or between children in breastfeeding families and their biological families.

Designed clinics are open for anyone showing symptoms.

To give the retailer a rest, the stores will close on Sunday in April, with pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores and restaurants remaining open on those days.

The mayor of Montreal has also declared an emergency state to help authorities better manage the spread of COVID-19 in the city’s homeless.

New Brunswick

A state of emergency was declared in New Brunswick on March 19.

Food and beverage businesses are constrained by takeout and delivery. Lounge and clubs are prohibited from allowing customers to enter.

Customers are not allowed to enter retail businesses, unless they serve food, medicine, fuel or other essentials.

Many health services – such as chiropractors, dentists and optometrists – are prohibited from seeing patients in person unless absolutely necessary.

No gatherings of more than 10 people are allowed and residents are encouraged to stay home as long as possible.

Any unnecessary travel to New Brunswick is prohibited.

Nova Scotia

The province of Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency on March 22.

It sets specific rules for self-urination and quarantine for people returning from outside Canada.

All schools and daycares are closed. Long-term care facilities and residential care facilities are closed to guests.

Casinos are closed and no business is allowed to operate a video lottery terminal.

Restaurants are restricted to takeout and service delivery only. Drinking establishments are closed.

There are also restrictions on health professionals such as chiropractors and dentists.

Prince Edward Island

Premier Dennis King declared a public health emergency on March 16.

This includes mandating Islanders to refrain from attending any public gatherings and closing libraries, child care facilities, gyms and schools.

The measures were announced a week later with fines for anyone who failed to follow a direction of self-separation.

The public health official recommends people who are self-sufficient to remain in their own possession when outdoors.

The government is working to open an out-patient clinic to allow for increased testing and ease the load on hospitals.

Newfoundland and Labrador

The province announced an emergency health emergency on March 18.

This includes closing most businesses – except grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other stores that are considered important.

The gathering of more than 10 people is not allowed. This includes funerals and weddings.

Anyone arriving from outside the province is required to isolate themselves within 14 days.

Health officials have the authority to restrict people’s rights and freedoms in times of crisis. People who violate orders face fines.

Yukon

Yukon announced a state of emergency on March 27.

Yukon residents flying to Canada with COVID-19 symptoms should quarantine their destination, and those without symptoms are ordered to be separated within 14 days upon return. please.

Yukon has called on all who came to the territory, including the mine workers, to disassociate themselves within 14 days.

The government has closed bars and limited social gatherings to 10 people or less.

Recreational facilities, libraries, museums and visitor centers are closed. School classes are suspended until April 15.

Long-term care facilities are closed to visitors and volunteers, while all non-urgent or routine services, including lab tests, X-rays, physiotherapy and occupational therapy are suspended.

All dentists should also suspend non-urgent treatment until further notice.

Northwestern territory

The Northwest Territory declared an emergency health emergency on March 18, now upgraded to a state of emergency.

It requires anyone arriving in the territory from outside its borders to be separated within 14 days.

Travel at all points of entry into the territory – both wind and road – is prohibited.

Orders do not include essential service workers such as medical professionals or emergency services.

The territory requested that all internal and external assemblies be canceled – regardless of size or number.

Many businesses, including tour operators, gyms, museums and theaters, have been ordered shut down.

The government said it would help indigenous families who want to go to the land as an alternative to physical travel. It will administer a $ 2.6-million grant to help families buy the right equipment and equipment to go to fishing and hunting camps.

Nunavut

Nunavut declared a state of emergency health on March 20.

It has no known COVID-19 cases, but it does have restrictions in place.

There is a mandatory 14-day urination at one of four locations in southern Canada for any resident who wishes to return to Nunavut.

Critical employees who need to return to work should apply for an exception.

All unnecessary medical travel is canceled.

Public gatherings, including playgrounds or parks and religious, cultural or spiritual services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2020