Fri, January 24, 2020 at 6:37 p.m.

Meg Donnelly cradled with Third blind eye in front of Grammys!

The 19-year-old actress and singer is out for Lucky Brand and Rolling Stone. Less noise, more music Thursday evening (January 23) at the Roxy in Los Angeles.

Meg was also joined by Ryan Rottman, In real life“S Conor Michael Smith and Jade Pettyjohn.

During the event, which celebrated Lucky’s 30th birthday, guests were treated to an intimate performance Third blind eye and a guest appearance by Yungblud!

It looks like it was a great night!

