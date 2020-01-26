Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim are the perfect king and queen of shrimp at the premiere of Zombies 2 held at the Walt Disney Studios Main Theater on Saturday January 25 in Burbank, California.

The two stars were joined by their casting comrades Baby Ariel, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, Trevor Tordjman, Kylee russell, Carla jeffery, Jasmine Renee Thomas, Kingston Foster, Emilia McCarthy, Jasmine Renee Thomas, and Noah Zulfikar.

Also present were the stars of Disney Channel Coop and Cami Ask The World’s Ruby Rose Turner, Olivia Sanabia, Paxton stand, and Albert tsai, Bunk’s Scarlett Estevez, Raphael Alejandro, Mallory James Mahoney, and Will Buie Jr, Sydney à la Max Ava kolker, Ruth Righi, and Christian Simon, Descendants 3 Jadah Marie, Raven’s Home Jason Maybaum, Diary of a future president Charlie Bushnelland HSMTMTS ” Dara Renee.

MegAmerican housewife co-stars Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters and Nikki Hahn, Mixed-ish Ethan William Childress, Family meeting Cameron Wrightand The Goldberg Jacob Hopkins also showed their support.

For information: Mallory wears Dolce & Gabbana.