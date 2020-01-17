Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim & Cast “Zombies 2” take us behind the scenes of the opening number “We Got This” | Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Zombies 2

Meg Donnelly perfect his dance moves in this behind-the-scenes look at the making of “We got that“!

The track is the first song of the next Zombies later, and it took a lot of precise movement for some routines.

“The cheering moves are very complicated because they have to be so precise and perfect, but when you get them, it’s so fun,” Meg seasoned.

“It’s very preppy, exciting and happy,” Milo added about the song. “Everyone is talking about their hopes and dreams for the school year. It’s all over the place, but it’s great. “

Take a look behind the scenes now and make sure to watch the full official clip here again!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOyX-kn6SqY (/ integrated)

Behind the scenes of “We Got This” | ZOMBIES 2 | Disney channel

