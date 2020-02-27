meg-donnelly-&-‘zombies-2’-solid-share-the-film’s-vital-concept!

Meg Donnelly and the Zombies two cast are spilling about the film’s critical information!

The 19-calendar year-outdated actress, together with co-stars Milo Manheim, Child Ariel, Chandler Kinney and Kylee Russell, discussed the significant of inclusion and kindness to other folks who may be different.

“Accepting all people for who they are, no make a difference what they seem like, definitely carries around in this film,” Meg explained.

She continued, “I assume it is really essential for absolutely everyone observing to recall to be type to every person simply because you by no means know what they’re heading as a result of.”

Pay attention to what the total Zombies 2 forged had to say here…

Like the first film, #ZOMBIES2 emphasizes the importance of inclusion and kindness to some others who could be distinctive from you. Listen to from the cast who share how the sequel tells a tale of inclusion, range and self-acceptance. pic.twitter.com/UdqWSMw8zW — Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) February 26, 2020