meg-donnelly’s-‘impress’-music-video-stars-her-‘zombies-2’-forged-mates!

Tue, 25 February 2020 at six: 24 pm

Meg Donnelly showcased some of her BFFs in her new songs movie for “Impress!”

The 19-year-old singer and actress recruited her Zombies 2 co-stars to star in the vid, which is all about lady ability!

“filming w your trip or dies is a aspiration. thank YOU. i love you all. 🥺 #impress mv is out now!!!! grl pwr,” Meg wrote on her Twitter.

Meg‘s crew included Baby Ariel, Chandler Kinney, Carla Jeffery and Kylee Russell. The video clip also options Trevor Tordjman, Noah Zulfikar and Pearce Joza.

Check out the "Impress" music video here…

