Megachurch Services by Joel Osteen Cannot Cancel Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Joel OsteenThe megachurch services will dominate the coronavirus crisis – officially classified as a pandemic – meaning nearly 50,000 people will gather to worship with it this week.

Sources close to Osteen and his Lakewood Church in Houston have told TMZ … the 3 scheduled upcoming services – one Saturday night and 2 Sundays – are still ongoing, with expected hosts to 16,000 per service.

The staff told us to focus on recommended precautions, such as sanitizing surfaces and bathrooms and leaving the doors open so guests wouldn’t have to touch them.

Most of all, our sources say that church members and all potential attendees are advised to stay home when they are not feeling well, travel to COVID-19 affected areas or speak with anyone there.

We were told that the plans in Lakewood could change the news, but this time around … it was church business as usual with Osteen and his club.

Joel is also set to perform a service in Jackson, Mississippi on Friday for approximately 7,500.

As for Osteen’s “America’s Night of Hope” event at Yankee Stadium in May – that is, say we first report, act Kanye West – There are no plans to cancel or terminate anyone.

However, our source also repeats … things can change in the plans.