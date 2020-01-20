Megadeth shares footage of rehearsal sessions prior to the European tour

Megadeth has released a video in which they are preparing for their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves.

The series of 20 shows starts later tonight (January 20) in the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, where the band previously shared a selection of stills from warming up sessions.

The new video is accompanied by Megadeth’s So Far, So Good … So What! number 502 and it can be viewed below.

The European tour will be Megadeth’s first live shows since singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine completed throat cancer treatment last year.

Mustaine said in September 2019: “I just wanted to take the time to update you all on the current status of my health. I am almost done with the last treatment round and my doctors are very positive about my progress.

“I want to thank you all for the support and best wishes of the last few months. I cannot express enough gratitude because it has made this difficult path easier knowing that you are fighting with me in my corner! “

Mustaine was forced to miss Megadeth’s inaugural Mega Cruise at the end of last year, but said he checked in on Friday to say, “I’m back.”

Find a complete list of tour dates below.

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour

January 20: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

January 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

January 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

January 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

January 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, the Netherlands

January 28: Paris Zenith, France

January 30: Cardiff Arena, United Kingdom

January 31: London Wembley Arena, United Kingdom

February 3: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

February 4: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

February 6: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

February 8: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

February 9: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

February 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

February 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

February 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

February 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

February 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

February 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

February 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary