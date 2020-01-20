Megadeth shares footage of rehearsal sessions prior to the European tour

Megadeth has released a video in which they are preparing for their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves.
The series of 20 shows starts later tonight (January 20) in the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, where the band previously shared a selection of stills from warming up sessions.
The new video is accompanied by Megadeth’s So Far, So Good … So What! number 502 and it can be viewed below.
The European tour will be Megadeth’s first live shows since singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine completed throat cancer treatment last year.
Mustaine said in September 2019: “I just wanted to take the time to update you all on the current status of my health. I am almost done with the last treatment round and my doctors are very positive about my progress.
“I want to thank you all for the support and best wishes of the last few months. I cannot express enough gratitude because it has made this difficult path easier knowing that you are fighting with me in my corner! “
Mustaine was forced to miss Megadeth’s inaugural Mega Cruise at the end of last year, but said he checked in on Friday to say, “I’m back.”
Find a complete list of tour dates below.
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour
January 20: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
January 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
January 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
January 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
January 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, the Netherlands
January 28: Paris Zenith, France
January 30: Cardiff Arena, United Kingdom
January 31: London Wembley Arena, United Kingdom
February 3: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany
February 4: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
February 6: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
February 8: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
February 9: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
February 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
February 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
February 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic
February 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy
February 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
February 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
February 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary