Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine says he’s “100 percent cancer free”

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine says he is “100 percent cancer free”.

The guitarist and front man announced the good news on stage during the band’s show at London’s Wembley Arena last Friday (January 31).

“On October 16, I went to the doctor and he said,” You are 100% cancer free. “Mustaine said during the show.

“It felt really good to be on stage in front of so many of my old friends here in London.”

The megadeth frontman announced his cancer diagnosis in July before telling fans in September that his doctors “felt very positive about my progress after completing the last round of cancer treatment”.

The guitarist said about the moment of the initial diagnosis: “I was on tour and was doing some dental work when I was at home. My teeth are very, very, very sensitive because I am a redhead. It just felt like something was wrong in my tooth area.

“So I see the oral surgeon and he was such a tail. I sat on the chair and he looks at me and then he pulls out. And I sit there and I wait and wait and wait and he comes back and says: “It looks like the big C. You have to see a doctor for ears, nose and throat.” I was just stunned by his kind Bed; He was just that cock. “

As early as October, Mustaine announced that he had finished his treatment and the band played their first show with him after the treatment in Helsinki last month.