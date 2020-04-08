Megadeth’s David Ellefson launches new solo one Easy Fact

David Ellefson has introduced his new solo one titled Easy Fact.

The observe attributes on his EP of the very same identify, with the Megadeth bassist deciding to donate proceeds from revenue of the one to the Italian Red Cross who are on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus.

Ellefson claims: “So we made a decision to drop the Uncomplicated Truth of the matter single a couple of days early. Test it out now on Bandcamp. It is accessible possibly as a single or an EP, including the Max Norman mix of Sleeping Giants keep track of Vultures that includes Dave Sharpe and Opus Lawrence of Lifeless By Wednesday.

“Plus, there is dwell variations of Vultures and If You Were God, recorded in Milan, Italy. All proceeds from the Uncomplicated Truth solitary and any extra donations over the purchase rate of the single will go to the Croce Rossa Italiana – Italian Purple Cross and their COVID-19 reduction attempts.

“Look for the Basic Reality single to strike all other digital stores on April 17 on Combat Data.”

Ellefson is joined on the keep track of by vocalist Thom Hazaert, guitarist Andy Matongelli and drummer Paolo Caridi. Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal also provides guest vocals.

Talking on Madness To Generation, Ellefson has also discussed how Simple Truth of the matter came about.

He suggests: “We essentially wrote it on our initially working day of rehearsal in Milan, correct immediately after we did the exhibit at KK’s Metal Mil in the United kingdom. We got with each other to rehearse for the tour down there with the all Italian band.That initially day we acquired jointly and my singer Thom Hazaert, he states, ‘Why don’t we compose a new song today?’

“I started off chugging out a bass riff, which is the opening line of Uncomplicated Truth of the matter and I just sort of went from this kind of uncooked Useless Kennedy’s variety of punk rock bass line and out arrived the music.

“So it is type of ironic, the other day as we ended up launching our initiatives for the David Ellefson Youth Tunes Foundation, it hit me.

“I called Thomas and said, ‘Listen, you know we have been wanting to put this song Straightforward Fact out? Situations like these people aren’t concentrating so a great deal on new music to obtain as a lot as they are trying to figure out the path forward.’

“He stated, ‘Why do not we place the song up and donate all the proceeds from it and we’ll get it to go to the Italian Purple Cross as part of the COVID-19 pandemic reduction fund?’

“Because our band is from Italy and given that they’re all protected and audio, I said, ‘This I assume would be a best time to attempt to give some thing back again to Italy.’ That is accurately what we’re carrying out with that track.”