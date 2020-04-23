Megadeth’s David Ellefson Releases Playthrough Movie For New Solo Single, ‘Simple Truth’

MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson has unveiled a playthrough movie for “Easy Fact”, the new one from his solo band ELLEFSON. The keep track of, co-prepared by Ellefson and vocalist Thom Hazaert, with Italian guitarist and drummer Andy Martongelli and Paolo Caridi, will seem on the approaching whole-duration comply with-up to the 2019 launch “Sleeping Giants”, a compilation showcasing a number of new music and reworkings of former Ellefson instrumental solo substance co-created and made by Ellefson and Hazaert. “Sleeping Giants” was unveiled as a companion album “soundtrack” to Ellefson‘s 2019 biography “Additional Existence With Deth”, also co-penned with Hazaert. The group worked on the album remotely, recording tracks in Italy, London, Phoenix, and Wisconsin during quarantine.

“Uncomplicated Truth of the matter” was introduced on all digital stores on April 17, with a immediate Bandcamp launch on April 8, by way of Ellefson‘s Beat Information. All revenue from downloads and streams will be donated to the Croce Rossa Italiana, the Italian Crimson Cross, which is at the frontlines of the war on COVID-19, coordinating the nation’s pandemic response with Italy’s Ministry of Overall health.

Suggests Ellefson: “We truly wrote the music in Milan through a tour rehearsal, and a good deal of it was recorded there. We have long gone again and forth with Andy in Italy, from the Platinum Underground in Phoenix, and with our mixer and co-engineer Alessio Garavello in London. When we are all being constructive and just trying to keep busy, it can be heartbreaking to see what is heading on above there with the dying toll climbing every single working day.”

He adds: “We performed numerous reveals in Italy on our European ‘More Live With Deth’ tour last 12 months, and I was just there with MEGADETH again in February. It truly is completely devastating to see what the region is heading through right now. The men and women, and its lifestyle, have been so welcoming to me more than the yrs, that i’m honored to do everything I can to give a little something again to them for the duration of this time of have to have.”

Provides Hazaert: “Though David has been there a million situations over the yrs with MEGADETH, our tour past 12 months was seriously my initial expertise with the amazing folks and culture of Italy. Now half of our band, who have come to be pricey mates, are living there, which would make it hit even closer to residence. Working on this report with these guys, who are just heading immediately after it 100%, while basically at floor zero for this entire nuts pseudo-apocalyptic state of affairs we’re all dwelling in right now, actually presents you a diverse perspective.

“Lyrically, the music is actually about not providing up and not using any shit. Tuning out the sound and going after your dreams no issue what, and not allowing any person inform you are not able to do some thing. And, I guess, residing out the bizarre ‘Rock Star’-like state of affairs of being in a band with David, the man from MEGADETH, who truly was one of my idols, I guess it’s reasonably autobiographical. But we’re all exceptionally happy of it, and seriously this entire record we’re creating, it is really just a straight up, ass-kicking weighty tough rock record. There is certainly an wonderful musical chemistry, and I know, individually, I can’t hold out for men and women to hear it. And to be in a position to use it as an prospect to give back to our close friends in Italy would make it that considerably extra specific.”

Ellefson has also presented through the COVID-19 disaster to children in require by way of his David Ellefson Youth Music Basis, and the School’s Out initiative, gifting displaced pupils with totally free instruments and tools, and pairing them with lessons from rock star audio instructors, which include Ellefson and his MEGADETH bandmates Dirk Verbeuren and Kiko Loureiro, Nita Strauss (ALICE COOPER), Chris Kael (Five FINGER Death PUNCH), Clint Lowery (SEVENDUST), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (ASIA, SONS OF APOLLO, ex-GUNS N’ ROSES), Chad Szeliga (BLACK STAR RIDERS), Chris Poland (OHM:, ex-MEGADETH), Jimmy DeGrasso (ex-ALICE COOPER, MEGADETH), Marc Rizzo (SOULFLY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY), and far more.



