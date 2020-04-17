Megadrought Appears in the Western US is One of the Most Severe Since 800 A.D.

The western United States is in the midst of a “drought” comparable to the worst drought since AD ​​800, and climate change caused by humans is largely to blame, scientists say.

Writing in the journal Science, the researchers used centuries-old data collected from tree rings in southwestern states, from Oregon to New Mexico. Using tree rings, scientists can deduce water content in the soil and from there, what the climate would be like in years where there was no reliable weather observations.

Previous studies have involved similar techniques to link periods of extreme weather with social upheaval and riots as far back as the pre-Hispanic Aztec era. The “One Rabbit Hunger” in 1454 in Mexico, for example, was preceded by a prolonged drought. In Europe, scientists have associated cooler and more changing climates with the fall of the Roman Empire.

Megadroughts is a severe drought that can last for decades. In the latest study, researchers were able to identify four periods of extreme drought since 800 AD – late 800s, mid-1100s, 1200s, and late 1500s.

The team compared their findings with rainfall, temperature and humidity data for the period between 2000 and 2018.

The findings show that the last 19 years are not only comparable to previous droughts, but have been drier than the 19-year period during megadroughts of 800s, 1100s and 1200s. It should be noted, they say, that previous megadroughts lasted longer than the current drought so far, which means they have a higher chance of registering a severe 19-year period.

The results show that we have not yet surpassed the severe drought of the 16th century – which is thought to have contributed to the death of half of the indigenous people of Mexico after the Spanish conquest by a disease that made the disease worse – but that was imminent.

“Previous studies are largely a model of future projections,” Park Williams, lead author and bioclimatologist at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, said in a statement. “We now have enough observations of the current drought and records of drought tree rings in the past to say that we are on the same trajectory as the worst prehistoric drought.”

Ryan Towell, Director of Science and Solutions at The Climate Reality Project, who was not involved in the study, told Newsweek the results showed that changes in climate had a profound impact on life and livelihoods today.

“People who live in the western US have experienced firsthand the effects of extreme drought since it began in 2000,” he said. “This study only confirms what they have witnessed. Researchers in this case show that the climate crisis is not a distant problem, but something we have fought against.”

According to the study authors, it is possible that the atmospheric and ocean anomalies responsible for previous megadroughts were more severe than those involved in the 2000-2018 drought. In theory, they should produce more extreme drought. However, the effects of climate change have exacerbated natural events in the 21st century, which means the severity of drought is now comparable – and, in many cases, even worse – compared to megadroughts of this past.

The researchers also showed that the current drought more consistently affects a greater proportion of the southwest US, which they say is consistent with anthropogenic climate change.

Increased global temperatures as a result of climate change increase the evaporation of water on land and in lakes, rivers and other sources, causing more moisture to be retained in the air rather than on the ground. Places like the southwestern US are left with drier soil and are more prone to drought.

While the beginning of the 21st century may be a period of drought under normal circumstances, researchers say it is roughly twice as severe as human activity.

“In the absence of anthropogenic climate trends, 2000-2018 will remain ranked among the 11 most severe prolonged droughts in reconstruction, but anthropogenic warming is crucial to place 2000-2018 on a path consistent with the most severe past megadroughts,” the study the. the writer writes.

The US is in the middle of a “megadrought” which is comparable to the worst megadrough since 800 AD, the researchers said. From insect outbreaks to crop failures to fires, drought can have a negative impact on people living in the area. The picture shows the remains of houses destroyed after Blue Cut Fire in California, August 17, 2016.

ROBYN BECK / AFP / Getty

David W. Stahle, Honorable Professor of Geography at the University of Arkansas, who was not involved in the study, described the results as “serious.” Without human-driven climate change, the period between 2000 and 2018 will be “just another episode of decreasing rainfall, low soil moisture, and poor tree growth in the Southwestern US over the last millennium,” Stahle said in a joint editorial.

“Instead, artificially increased temperatures, lower relative humidity, and increased vapor pressure deficits have killed millions of western trees and helped make the beginning of the 21st century the second most severe and sustainable megadrought period in 1,200 years.”

The researchers estimate the impact of higher temperatures and climate change on weather events such as increased drought – “Because the background is getting warmer, the dice is increasingly loaded towards longer and more severe drought,” Williams said.

“We might be lucky, and natural variability will bring more rainfall for a while. But going forward, we will need more and more luck to get out of the drought, and less and less bad luck to return to the drought.”

Towell told Newsweek there was still time to avoid the worst effects but there was no time to waste. “We have every hope that as our planet continues to warm, its effects, such as long-term, extreme drought, will become more severe,” he said. “We can and must transition to a clean energy economy and we must do it now.”