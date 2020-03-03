megan-boswell,-mom-of-lacking-toddler-evelyn-boswell,-denied-bond-reduction,-continues-to-be-jailed

A Sullivan County Decide on Monday refused to reduced bond for a young mom accused of lying about her lacking daughter’s whereabouts.

Sullivan County Typical Sessions Court docket Choose Klyne Lauderback denied a bid by attorney Brad Sproles to lower bond established for Megan Boswell, 18, on a cost of filing phony reports.

Boswell was charged final 7 days with lying about the whereabouts of her daughter, 15-month-previous Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Authorities say the minimal girl has not been noticed given that mid-December. Her grandfather — Megan Boswell’s dad, Tommy Boswell Sr. — noted the toddler lacking Feb. 18.

Megan Boswell was introduced into courtroom putting on a black and gray striped jail jumpsuit. She repeatedly looked into the courtroom viewers and smiled. She answered the judge’s thoughts, confirming she has no profits ideal now and can not afford to pay for to publish her $25,000 bond.

Assistant District Lawyer Common Teresa Nelson explained Megan Boswell has no stable household to return to if she posts bond and urged the decide to keep it established at $25,000.

Attorney Sproles waived a preliminary hearing, sending the scenario to a grand jury for critique.

Megan Boswell’s following court visual appeal is set Could 8, provided the grand jury returns an indictment.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Workplace says Megan Boswell told them Evelyn was in the treatment of the baby’s father, but authorities uncovered the father was on lively duty in the army at the time and did not have Evelyn.

Since issuing the Amber Inform two months ago, police have gained much more than 800 strategies. None of them produced credible sightings, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Evelyn’s mother, 18-yr-old Megan “Maggie” Boswell, was arrested last week on a cost of generating a bogus report.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said conflicting statements from Evelyn’s spouse and children, particularly from her mom, have created the investigation much more challenging just after it was by now sophisticated by the hold off in reporting the woman missing.

“Every time we chat to her, her tale changes,” Cassidy explained of Megan Boswell. “Every single time.”

A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Place of work detective, together with a Tennessee Division of Children’s Solutions scenario worker, were being the very first to make contact with Megan Boswell on Feb. 18 — the working day just before an Amber Notify was issued for the lady.

“During the investigation, it was established that Megan Boswell manufactured the fake assertion to regulation enforcement in reaction to a legit inquiry by regulation enforcement regarding a material simple fact about an offense or with the intent to hinder legislation enforcement from locating Evelyn Boswell,” the arrest warrant states.

