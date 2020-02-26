[megan-boswell,-mother-of-lacking-toddler,-charged-with-false-reporting]

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the mom of lacking 15-thirty day period-outdated Evelyn Boswell, has been arrested.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Business says Boswell was arrested and billed with 1 count of wrong reporting Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office environment suggests she gave false information and facts to detectives and brokers throughout the training course of the investigation into her lacking toddler.

Megan “Maggie’ Boswell

Evelyn Boswell remains lacking and an AMBER Warn remains in outcome. Any one with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at one-800-TBI-Uncover.

Megan Boswell is getting held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,00 bond.

Continuing Coverage:

Search for Evelyn Boswell: A timeline of functions

DCS confirms open investigation involving missing Evelyn Boswell

Personal investigators share views on Evelyn Boswell situation

TBI: Above 500 tips been given in AMBER Alert situation, ‘no credible sightings’

For entire protection of this ongoing AMBER Warn, CLICK Here.

This is a building story. Appear for updates on WJHL.com.