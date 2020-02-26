[megan-boswell,-mother-of-missing-toddler,-billed-with-untrue-stories]

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the mom of missing 15-thirty day period-old Evelyn Boswell, has been arrested.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office environment claims Boswell was arrested and charged with a person count of wrong stories Tuesday night time.

The sheriff’s business suggests she gave phony data to detectives and agents through the program of the investigation into her missing toddler.

Megan “Maggie’ Boswell

Evelyn Boswell continues to be lacking and an AMBER Notify remains in outcome. Anybody with facts on her whereabouts is requested to speak to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-Find.

Megan Boswell is getting held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,00 bond.

