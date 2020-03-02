megan-boswell,-the-mother-of-lacking-toddler-evelyn-boswell,-denied-a-bond-reduction

Jamie Satterfield, Knoxville Information Sentinel Released 2: 56 p.m. ET March 2, 2020 | Up to date 3: 26 p.m. ET March 2, 2020

A Sullivan County Judge on Monday refused to decreased bond for a young mother accused of lying about her missing daughter’s whereabouts.

Sullivan County General Periods Court docket Choose Klyne Lauderback denied a bid by legal professional Brad Sproles to reduce bond set for Megan Boswell, 18, on a cost of submitting fake reports.

Boswell was billed last 7 days with lying about the whereabouts of her daughter, 15-month-previous Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Authorities say the minimal woman has not been viewed considering the fact that mid-December. Her grandfather — Megan Boswell’s father, Tommy Boswell Sr. — documented the toddler lacking Feb. 18.

Megan Boswell was brought into court docket putting on a black and gray striped jail jumpsuit. She regularly appeared into the courtroom audience and smiled. She answered the judge’s questions, confirming she has no money suitable now and can not afford to put up her $25,000 bond.

Assistant District Legal professional Normal Teresa Nelson reported Boswell has no secure residence to return to if she posts bond and urged the choose to keep it established at $25,000.

Legal professional Sproles waived a preliminary hearing, sending the situation to a grand jury for critique.

Her up coming court docket appearance is established May possibly eight — offered the grand jury returns an indictment.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Workplace says Megan informed them Evelyn was in the treatment of the baby’s father, but authorities discovered the father was on lively duty in the navy at the time and did not have Evelyn.

Since issuing the Amber Inform two weeks ago, law enforcement have received extra than 800 tips. None of them has developed any credible sightings, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities reported they feel Evelyn vanished sometime in December. But her loved ones didn’t report her lacking until eventually Feb. 18, officers said, when Evelyn’s grandfather told the Department of Kid’s Products and services that sure family associates hadn’t seen her in two months.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy mentioned conflicting statements from Evelyn’s family, notably from Megan, have created the investigation more hard right after it was by now intricate by the hold off in reporting the female lacking.

“Every time we converse to her, her tale modifications,” Cassidy reported of Megan Boswell. “Every single time.”

A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detective, alongside with a Tennessee Department of Kid’s Services scenario worker, have been the initial to make speak to with Megan Boswell on Feb. 18 — the working day just before an Amber Notify was issued for the female.

“All over the investigation, it was decided that Megan Boswell manufactured the wrong assertion to law enforcement in reaction to a authentic inquiry by legislation enforcement about a product actuality about an offense or with the intent to hinder legislation enforcement from locating Evelyn Boswell,” the arrest warrant states.

