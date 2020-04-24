Megan McCain doesn’t have time to call Elizabeth Hasselbeck, George and Kellyanne Conway “Gross” !!

OMG, we don’t always agree Megan McCainbut when he was on, he was on a live broadcast on Wednesday night to see what would happen.

There is a host Andy Cohen could not be asked about the meeting experience Elizabeth Hasselbeck The co-host of OG The View returned last month.

Megan told Entertainment Tonight in September 2019 about how important Hasselbeck was when she grew up a few months ago:

“I watched View in college. It was really an image for young Republicans, and I hope I’ll give it to everyone who watches it. I’m very happy that some people in the hands of the country are representing them.”

I have a reason they don’t meet the characters.

Hasselbeck agreed, and many people became skeptical and angry Donald TrumpThe United States is working to combat the coronavirus epidemic due to the failure to collect and distribute experimental equipment. It is the fastest visible death in any country in the world. He also proposed a strategy to reduce the virus and pray for it.

“There can be a fine line between prevention and precaution,” he said. Yes, we will take precautions, we will go to Purell, we pray that tomorrow the coronavirus will be eradicated and stopped on its way as God prayed for us. I think we need to prepare. I think we need to pray. ”

Andy asked Megan, who is recovering from a coronavirus infection, what he felt about that feeling.

The new conservative model of day television responds as follows.

“Yeah, someone sent me a picture of my face when he said that. I took this virus seriously from the beginning so I thought a lot of the words were really dangerous. I think it’s really, unlucky and dangerous to say that.”

There is no other way to allow it. He is far from making a dangerous claim related to COVID-19.

Then Megan drew a line in the sand:

I don’t have to play with him again and again. It’s a pity that I’ve been a big fan for quite some time and I don’t have much time right now to study this virus and spread some misinformation. “

Yaass! Why is Meghan better at WWHL? Feeling good about yourself …

But wait! There is more!

The lifelong republic also went through Andy’s November and answered the question of whether to vote for the Democratic Party. Joe BidenBayna. He said:

“I keep saying to everyone, ‘I know who I’m voting for,’ but the rocket scientist shouldn’t know that there’s someone in my life who’s been through suffering and someone who’s related to the real beast of hell. I’ve passed it on to people through grief. There really shouldn’t be rocket science. “

We knew he didn’t vote for Trump. The man was always making fun of his father, John McCain, for being a prisoner of war – he also confirmed that he was in hell after his death in 2018.

But there were many who thought he was ignored more than he voted for the Democratic Party in 2016, when we left him where we are. It’s not a clear instruction, but it’s clear that Joe is voting for Uncle.

“I always feel like I’m in my heart,” he said. Trump always makes his mother cry, and I think politics is also personal. At this point, I think character is really important – someone who can make fear and anger worse and calm them down instead. “

That’s right.

Oh, but it wasn’t over yet.

In the game of the White House or housewives Erica Jane and a member of Congress Eric Swalwell, topic George to Kellyanne Conway As chairman, he attacks the President’s mental health and protects him with false information and nonsense.

But Megan didn’t stop the couple from blowing:

“I think it’s scary. They feel like four kids are going to read this shit. I think it’s weird. I don’t think it’s scary, whether it’s their dirt or scary. It’s an anti-marriage goal.”

Their hut? Ha! AH-Mazing!

Asked if she thought the couple would discuss politics at home, she replied.

“You have to do that. Ben (Domenech) and I, my husband, and I can’t talk about the news. If you’re in the White House and someone hates the president more, why not? So, I think both are not special. Both. “

Andy added before changing the topics.

“Don’t call me, don’t call me by email, Kellianna – I don’t care. She does it every time she says something to me. I’m not interested.”

ЯАСНА! It’s nice to see Megan fighting during the plague!

What do you think of Hasselbeck, Biden and Conveyor? Deal with Megan ?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

