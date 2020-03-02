[megan-thee-stallion-celebrates-1501-good-results-inspite-of-label-fallout]

Texas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion is truly leveling up. The Houston music entertainer has reminded supporters her music is reaching hundreds of thousands of Very hot Girls.

This previous Sunday, Meg jumped on her Instagram to set some respect on her name. Thee Stallion announced her “Hot Woman Summer” and “Big Ole Freak” singles are platinum-qualified.

“Hot Lady Summer season and Big Ole Freak are platinum! Fever is nearly gold. Thank you hotties. Retain working it up”

This past weekend, Megan went on line and kept it absolutely straightforward. The Houston indigenous discovered her intent to renegotiate her 1501 record label agreement in the end fell on deaf ears.

“When I signed, I didn’t truly know what was in my contract. I was younger, I believe I was like 20. And I ain’t know almost everything that was in that contract. So when I acquired with Roc Country, I received management, true administration, I bought serious attorneys and they was like, ‘Do you know that this was in your deal?’ I reported, ‘No damn, that’s ridiculous. I did not know.’ So I’m not mad at 1501, I was not upset. I’m contemplating in my head, ‘Everybody neat. We all relatives. It is great, it is great. Enable me just inquire them n*ggas to renegotiate my contract.’ Soon as I said I want to renegotiate my agreement, anything went still left. It just went all went bad, it all went remaining. So now they’re telling the b*tch you just can’t drop tunes.”

The publicized pal to tunes stars G-Eazy and Trey Songz did not hold back again. Rather, she admitted greed finally took more than her report label’s choice in not wanting to renegotiate her deal.

“It’s really just like a greedy match. It is just true greedy. Wasn’t hoping to depart the label. Wasn’t striving to not give no one dollars that they really feel they are ‘entitled’ to. I just want to renegotiate some sh*t. … I perform with all people and I’m awesome and serious spouse and children-oriented. But n*ggas likely be n*ggas and they’re gonna be greedy and they are gonna be shady and I see the sh*t that that camp be expressing about me and I be like, ‘D*mn, effectively considering the fact that you acquired so considerably to say, why won’t you just notify them why you’re mad?’ You are mad mainly because I don’t want to roll above and bow down like a minor b*tch and you really do not want to renegotiate my agreement. N*ggas be like, ‘Oh, yeah they designed Megan Thee Stallion.’ Megan Thee Stallion was Megan Thee Stallion just before I even obtained in excess of there. I been rapping.”

Previous MLB celebrity Carl Crawford is reportedly the label’s proprietor. Meg has reportedly remained with the label for above two decades.