Megan Thee stallion changed her look to amber-colored blonde hair of the rose type: “You need a real one in your life”

Texas rap star Megan Thee stallion is currently pumping their social media feeds. The hip-hop diva has come through with a lot of new content that shows a fresh look.

Big facts: This weekend, Meg hit Instagram with posts in which she put on blonde hair.

View this post on Instagram

You need a real one in your life that the sluts no longer give you

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on February 8, 2020 at 4:14 pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Kellon sprayed this shit straight into my eye and went on

A post by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on February 8, 2020 at 12:31 p.m. PST

Important details: On the way to the weekend, Meg hit Instagram with an absolutely pink hairstyle that must be seen.

View this post on Instagram

I taste like SUGA, but I’m not cute

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on February 7, 2020 at 1:07 p.m. PST

Wait, there’s more: At the beginning of the week, Meg jumped online and showed up like a must when she shows everything in red.

View this post on Instagram

And you have to like it because you stopped it

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on February 6, 2020 at 10:10 am PST

Before you go: This week Thee Stallion responded to their new single landing “B.I.T.C.H” on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

View this post on Instagram

B.I.T.C.H debuted at # 31 with the hot 100 girls !!!! I hope you enjoy streaming !!!

A post by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on February 3, 2020 at 3:41 p.m. PST

The post Megan Thee Stallion changes her look in blonde hair of the type Amber Rose: “You need a real one in your life” first appeared.