megan-thee-stallion-confirms-facts-of-debut-album-‘suga’

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed information of her debut album ‘Suga’, which she states will be produced this week (March six).

The rapper claimed before this week that she was being blocked by her label, 1501 Qualified Amusement, from releasing new audio.

In a new Instagram article, she shared the artwork and tracklist for the report, including two capabilities. The artwork reveals a mouth with crimson lipstick and tongue sticking out on a black background.

The tracklist, meanwhile, reveals Kehlani and Gunna will surface on the report, with options on tracks ‘Hit My Phone’ and ‘Stop Playing’ respectively. The full tracklist is as follows:

‘Ain’t Equal’



‘Savage’



‘Captain Hook’



‘Hit My Phone’ ft. Kehlani



‘B.I.T.C.H’



‘Rich’



‘Stop Playing’ ft. Gunna



‘Crying In The Car’



‘What I Need’

The rapper’s label have denied her promises, whilst Megan has filed a lawsuit towards them to get out of her agreement. Following filing the match, she also was granted a non permanent restraining purchase (TRO), providing her the independence to release new songs.

Even so, 1501 and founder Carl Crawford have now filed an unexpected emergency movement to dissolve the TRO, stating the rapper’s distribution agreement with them and 300 Entertainment presents them “the proper to set and approve launch dates” for her tunes.

They also allege she did not notify them of the TRO ask for initial, as an alternative supplying the news to TMZ. A hearing is at the moment established for March 13 in Texas to make your mind up whether or not Megan’s deal must be terminated.