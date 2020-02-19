[Megan Thee Stallion Exhibits Off Her Southern Goods In Steamy Clip: “Made In Thee South”]

Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion is waking up the thirst entice. The hip-hop heavyweight went on the net this week to give followers a glimpse of her thickness.

Massive Points: This week, Meg strike up Instagram to share some borderline NSFW footage to the masses.

Substantial-Crucial Information: Before in the week, Meg shared some appears from her modern birthday celebration.

Hold out, There’s Extra: In a the latest interview, rap star G-Eazy promptly shut down growing Megan Thee Stallion relationship rumors.

On Sunday, rapper G-Eazy attended the 28th Once-a-year Elton John AIDS Basis Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles, the place he squashed current romance rumors that connected him to fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. “We’re just buddies,” G-Eazy, 30, informed reporters. (People today)

Ahead of You Go: The denial arrived just after G-Eazy built headlines for flooding Meg’s physique with tons of kisses in a publicized video.