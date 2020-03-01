[megan-thee-stallion-exposes-1501-document-label:-“greedy-game”]

Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion is letting the real truth out. The famed twerking queen has publicly focused her record label 1501 with a will have to-see rant.

This weekend, Megan went on the internet and retained it completely truthful. The Houston heavyweight disclosed her intent to renegotiate her 1501 record label deal in the long run fell on deaf ears.

“When I signed, I didn’t seriously know what was in my deal. I was youthful, I think I was like 20. And I ain’t know all the things that was in that agreement. So when I acquired with Roc Country, I bought management, true management, I acquired serious legal professionals and they was like, ‘Do you know that this was in your agreement?’ I mentioned, ‘No damn, which is crazy. I did not know.’ So I’m not mad at 1501, I was not upset. I’m imagining in my head, ‘Everybody neat. We all family members. It’s awesome, it’s awesome. Allow me just check with them n*ggas to renegotiate my contract.’ Quickly as I claimed I want to renegotiate my contract, anything went still left. It just went all went lousy, it all went left. So now they are telling the b*tch you can’t fall music.”

The publicized pal to audio stars G-Eazy and Trey Songz didn’t keep again. Instead, she admitted greed eventually took about her document label’s choice in not seeking to renegotiate her offer.

“It’s seriously just like a greedy video game. It’s just serious greedy. Wasn’t making an attempt to go away the label. Was not hoping to not give no person money that they feel they’re ‘entitled’ to. I just want to renegotiate some sh*t. … I function with everyone and I’m pleasant and actual loved ones-oriented. But n*ggas going be n*ggas and they’re gonna be greedy and they’re gonna be shady and I see the sh*t that that camp be stating about me and I be like, ‘D*mn, properly considering that you got so much to say, why won’t you just explain to them why you’re mad?’ You’re mad simply because I really do not want to roll in excess of and bow down like a very little b*tch and you really do not want to renegotiate my deal. N*ggas be like, ‘Oh, yeah they manufactured Megan Thee Stallion.’ Megan Thee Stallion was Megan Thee Stallion before I even got in excess of there. I been rapping.”

Former MLB celebrity Carl Crawford is reportedly the label’s owner. Meg has reportedly remained with the label for above two a long time.

Stallion’s label is 1501, which is centered in Houston and owned by former MLB participant Carl Crawford. She signed with the indie label in early 2018. Neither the label, nor Crawford, has responded to her claims. Stallion is managed by RocNation, but that does not have everything to do with this evident dispute. (Weighty)

Eventually, the outburst has sparked a flurry of on the internet guidance. Meg lovers have lit up social media with a now-viral #FreeTheeStallion campaign.