[megan-thee-stallion-goes-for-girl-crush-day-to-day-thing-to-consider-in-new-modeling-photos:-“honey”]

Texas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion is all about her modeling goals. The rap heavyweight went on the internet this week to bless followers with some photographs of herself in distinct looks.

Significant Information: More than the past few days, Megan has shared pics of herself rocking blonde dreads and flashy attire.

On A Associated Be aware: This week, Megan plugged her popular “Fever” record and exposed how near it is to getting qualified gold.

Wait, There’s Far more: Not too long ago, Megan landed the new Rolling Stone journal deal with with fellow musicians Normani and SZA.

Right before You Go: In December 2019, SZA went to Twitter to react to a enthusiast inquiring about her maybe collaborating with Meg.