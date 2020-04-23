Megan Thee Stallion is finishing work on her new album at closing time

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she is working on a new album while in coronavirus mode.

The Texas rapper, who released his debut mixtape “Fever” in 2019, is now self-insulating on the Los Angeles estate.

On Monday night (April 20), she appeared on Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallan via a video call for a segment of At Home. In a chat, Megan said she recently “recorded” new material after being “stuck” in Los Angeles.

“It’s the best quarantine,” she explained to Falun. “I would work on it, but what I will do now. I just wrote, and we set up a little studio here. “

The rapper said he “has new music when we can go back out.”

Later, the artist of “Hot Girl of Summer” inquired about her method of writing. “I will play to the beat a lot of times and start freestyling,” she explained, “and then when something cool comes out, I like, ‘Yes!

Megan revealed that she kicks everyone out of the room when working on a song. “I don’t want anyone to hear this process,” she said. You can watch the full interview above.

This comes after Megan Thee Stallion released her latest EP “Suga” last month.

Megan, meanwhile, has been allowed to sue her former label. The lawsuit, filed in early March, claimed she was paid only $ 15,000 for 1501 Certified Entertainment, despite the fact that she received $ 7 million in downloads and streams.