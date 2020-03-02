megan-thee-stallion-say-her-record-label-is-preventing-release-of-new-tunes

Megan Thee Stallion has claimed that her record label is avoiding her from recording new music, just after she asked to renegotiate sections of her deal.

Explaining the problem to followers in an Instagram are living video, she described how she had attempted to negotiate her deal with label 1501 after signing to Jay-Z’s Roc Country administration.



“When I signed, I didn’t genuinely know what was in my deal. I was younger, I imagine I was, like, 20,” she reported.

“So when I received with Roc Country [an entertainment and management company founded by Jay-Z], I bought management, serious administration.

“I bought actual attorneys, and they ended up like, ‘Do you know that this is in your contract?’ And I was like, ‘Oh that is ridiculous, no I didn’t know.’”

The rapper did not specify what she objected to in the contract, but stated her requires had seriously impacted her connection with the label.

Megan @TheeStallion suggests her unbiased label 1501 Accredited Amusement will not enable her to launch new tunes after she tried to renegotiate her agreement. Supporters are now rallying driving the rapper with the #FREEMEG & #FREETHEESTALLION hashtags. pic.twitter.com/2Vzayi01MU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 1, 2020



“As soon as I said I wanna renegotiate my contract, anything went still left. It just went all negative,” she claimed.

“So now they’re telling a biatch she simply cannot drop no songs. It’s actually just, like, a greedy video game.”

She also verified that she wasn’t hoping to go away the label, but preferred a much more favourable contract.

“I’m not a greedy individual. I’m not a person that likes confrontation,” she mentioned. “I’m nice and I’m genuine household-oriented.”

1501 co-founder Carl Crawford experienced beforehand referenced the predicament and subtly criticised the star in a photo with new music government J. Prince posted on Instagram.



“At a time when loyalty is at an all time minimal it is good to be url with @jprincerespect who is constant educating me how to go in this cutthroat business. And I know that terrifies some primarily the ones who double cross me✊ #Paybacksabitch #1501 #mobties,” he wrote.

Megan had formerly used the hashtags #FREEMEG and #FREETHEESTALLION right after a enthusiast requested if new new music was on th eway.



Responding to a person admirer who questioned if she experienced effectively read through the contract, Megan responded: “It’s not that I basically did not examine it it is that I did not fully grasp some of the the verbiage at the time and now that I do I just preferred it corrected.”

In January, she joined up with Brooklyn band Phony Ppl for a tune identified as ‘Fkn Around’. She also previously claimed to be busy at work with Pharrell Williams.