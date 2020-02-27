[megan-thee-stallion-wakes-up-the-thirst-lure-twerking-to-drake-+-chris-brown]

Texas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion is providing the thirst trap exactly what it wants. The rap superstar went on the web this 7 days to share steamy footage of herself showing off big curve video game.

Big Points: This week, Megan delivered jaw-dropping twerking footage turning up to audio stars Chris Brown and Drake‘s “No Guidance.”

Superior-Key Information: Meg not long ago donned the go over of Rolling Stone with Normani and Prime Dawg Leisure singer SZA.

Wait around, There’s Far more: In December 2019, SZA went to Twitter to respond to a fan inquiring about her quite possibly collaborating with Meg.

Right before You Go: In mid-February, Thee Stallion shared two minutes of birthday highlights from her 25th born day festivities.