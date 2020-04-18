Megan Thee Stallion will take her former label to court

Megan Thei Stallion has been granted permission to take it to trial by the former 1501 Certified Entertainment label in Texas.

The label filed paperwork on March 11 asking Judge Robert Schaefer to order that the case be resolved by a sole arbitrator, but earlier this week the motion was denied, meaning he was headed to a public trial.

Megan’s lawyer, Richard Bush, told Billboard: “We are obviously very pleased with the court’s decision and are awaiting a hearing.” Crawford and 1501 have not yet commented, but have previously accused her of “systematically breaching her contractual obligations.”

The lawsuit, filed in early March, claimed that Megan paid only $ 15,000 for the label, despite receiving about $ 7 million by downloading tracks and streams. She is asked to cancel the “unreasonable” recording contract.

In court documents, Megan said she was “attacked and threatened” by social media in September 2019 after signing with Jay-Z Roc Nation’s leadership in September 2019, and said Crawford and 1501 Certified Entertainment were behind the terrorist attacks.

In particular, she said they were behind the publication and distribution of her mug shot, taken out of custody about five years ago. Another producer in 1501 allegedly threatened her with physical injuries.

The rapper received a temporary restraining order against the label’s CEO Carl Crawford in early March after she claimed the label prevented her from releasing new music.

As a result, she was able to share her debut album “Suga” shortly after, featuring Kehlani and Gunna.

Posting new tracks, she said, “FACTS ARE FACTS AND FACTS ARE PUBLIC” ️ рады I am extremely pleased that 1501 and Karl Crawford were denied a request to quash the court order and try to stop the release of my music.

“I myself will not allow two men to mock me, I am NOT the only property,” she continued. “You’ve decided to cover the issue of music splits … talk about everything else. It has nothing to do with anyone, including JAY-Z, stop fighting and try to do this publicity stunt.”