Megaphone marketing, Xinja, Havas Media, pedestrian group + more

Loading...

Megaphone Marketing, an integrated communications company, are looking for a full-time position Junior Marketing Account Manager (MELB) be involved in the digital strategy for brands. A typical day in this role includes communicating with customers, creating and testing ads, managing up to 15 accounts, creating innovations, and analyzing and optimizing data. The ideal candidate has an understanding of demography and basic marketing principles, as well as strong communication skills and knowledge of Facebook advertising and Google Adwords. Apply Today!

Xinja, one of the newest banks in Australia specializing exclusively in cellular applications, Client Attorney (SYD) be the first point of contact for customers. The task is to understand the needs, wishes and desires of Xinja customers, to know the app and the products inside out and to offer excellent customer service. This role assumes that candidates can work in a fast-moving environment and have experience working in a financial services workplace. Xinja offers unlimited annual vacation, a great office with table tennis and Super Mario, and $ 50 a month for data. Apply here.

Havas Media, a growing advertising agency, is looking for a full-time position Digital Account Manager (SYD) work on some exciting, high profile accounts. The successful candidate is responsible for ensuring that all inquiries are answered in good time. He manages the contributions of the client’s creative partners and manages the team’s financial processes. To be considered for this role, applicants must have approximately 4 years of media experience, exceptional attention to detail, strong communication skills and the ability to work with the broader Havas Media team. Apply now!

pedestrian group, Australia’s fastest growing publishing brand, are looking for a full-time position Advertising and Partnership Manager (MELB) handle, close and expand new and existing businesses. The task is to track and manage the sales pipeline in Pedestrian’s CRM system, develop a deep understanding of Pedestrian Group’s products and their place in the industry, and work closely with customer solutions to create campaigns that work. The ideal candidate has several years of media agency or publishing experience, strong relationships in the Melbourne market and adaptability. Apply Today!

Can’t get enough of our great jobs? We have chu below!

Opera Australia hires full time Deputy Supervisor (SYD) to be responsible for all wig elements of the company’s productions and services. Apply here.

The Carlton Club and Windsor Castle are looking for a full-time position Marketing & Event Manager (MELB), Apply Today!

Allied fashion are looking for a full-time position Fashion stylist (SYD) Style models for their e-commerce platform. Apply now!