Meghan and Harry’s love note at NZ on Waitangi Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote a personal note to New Zealand on Waitangi Day.

The couple – who retired from royal office and now live in Canada – said on Instagram that they were “sending our best ones” to their Kiwi followers.

“As a Commonwealth country and kingdom, today we honor the spirit and diversity of New Zealand, and we are particularly reminded of the special time we spent there during our tour in 2018.

“The Duke and Duchess send their best wishes to all New Zealanders.

“Je tēnei rā, ka tuku mihi maioha te Tiuka me te Tāhihi ki ngā iwi katoa o Aotearoa.”

Prince Harry William’s brother and his wife Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, followed on their own Instagram account with a message.

“Ko tēnei rā o Waitangi ko te rā hararei o te motu o Aotearoa.

“Tēnei te tuku mihi maioha ki ngā kaitautāwhi katoa o Aotearoa.

“Today marks the national holiday of New Zealand #WaitangiDay Sending our best wishes to all our followers in New Zealand.”

Buckingham Palace also sent a message to New Zealand via its Twitter account The Royal Family.

“Today, New Zealand communities will celebrate Waitangi Day,” said the tweet, with an image of the Queen in Waitangi during a previous visit to New Zealand.

Today, New Zealand communities celebrate Waitangi Day. National holiday commemorates the signing of the Waitangi Treaty, widely regarded as the document that founded modern New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/f11SuNj5KA

– The royal family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile, People magazine reported that the Sussexes are enjoying their time out of the spotlight.

A source told People magazine that the couple felt that their decision to leave weighed on their heads for a long time, but now they feel that “a weight has been lifted from their shoulders”.

Another source revealed that the couple had quickly adapted to life outside of Britain, saying, “They like to live a quiet life … these are real bodies at home who like to relax with Archie and the dogs. “

Last month, the Sussexes announced that they would retire as senior members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that it would no longer receive public funds for royal functions.

“With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private sponsorships and associations. Although they can no longer officially represent the Queen, the Sussexes have made it clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values ​​of Her Majesty.”

The Sussexes will not use their royal highness titles and will reimburse what they spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their British family home.

