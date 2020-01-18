Meghan and Harry’s problems now include a lawsuit involving her father

The complicated life of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, got even more complicated this week. A week after the couple told the world that they would step down from their duties as high-ranking royals, a smoldering lawsuit between Meghan and the Mail exploded on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the newspaper’s parent organization, Associated Newspapers Ltd., filed suit against the Duchess of Sussex. The corresponding mail headline was a tabloid: “Markle against Markle: Meghan’s father will appear as star witness against her in the showdown in front of the high court, because devastating texts reveal her bitter word war about her wedding.” The 44-page legal file describes Meghans Father, Thomas Markle, was hurt that his daughter hadn’t asked about his emergency heart surgery and felt warned and copied by her and Harry. It appears he is ready to testify against his estranged daughter as the newspaper’s main witness if the case is brought to trial. Both Meghan’s claim and the paper’s defense contain allegations that have not been proven in court.

The legal dispute began on October 1 when Prince Harry ended the couple’s successful journey through southern Africa with an emotional message: “My wife has become one of the youngest victims of a British tabloid press campaigning against individuals About the consequences have not been considered. “He announced that Meghan had taken legal action” depending on an incident in a long and troubling pattern of behavior on the British tabloids. “

Meghan’s lawsuit was served less than two weeks later. It focused on a number of articles published in the February 10, 2019 mail on the reaction of her estranged father Thomas, who lives in Mexico, to a letter that Meghan had written he talked about their relationship in August 2018. The tabloid printed excerpts from this letter, which began with “I write with a heavy heart” before accusing him of telling the media untruths, including the fact that he and he had never financially supported her that he “told the press that you called me to say you weren’t coming to the wedding – that didn’t happen because you never called.”

An unnamed friend of Meghan later described it to People magazine: “After the wedding, she wrote him a letter. She says, “Dad, I’m so broken.” I love you. I have a father. Please stop bullying me through the media so we can fix our relationship. ‘

In its defense, Associated Newspapers takes a completely different view on the same communication. She denies that “everyone of the letters has shown kindness and concern” and that “there have been several allegations against Mr Markle and multiple congratulations have been made. Comments on the Claimant. “

In her legal filing, Meghan claims that posting articles that contained details of the letter “was obviously an abuse of (their) private information”, violated their rights under European data protection laws, and violated their copyright on the letter. She also claims that the media organization “intentionally tried to mislead the public by deliberately editing the content … to suppress or omit parts of it that would undermine its negative characterization of (Meghan).”

The mail company rejects its allegations A recipient of a letter – in this case Thomas Markle – is not “obliged to keep its existence or its contents secret”. The letter “focused on the Claimant’s relationship with her father, a matter that he was allowed to speak openly about”. and that she knew that he had previously spoken to the media about their relationship and probably did the same with the letter. It follows that Meghan sent the letter “with the intention that it will be read by third parties”, noting that it was “apparently flawlessly copied … in her own elaborate handwriting from an earlier draft.” he will examine the Duchess’ own actions and motives as well as those of her friends.

It is intended to disclose when Meghan “caused or permitted her friends to share information about them with the media or to influence what is published about them.” Meghan’s communications secretary to inform him about an interview with Meghan’s old friend, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne. Jessica Mulroney wrote to Nelthorpe-Cowne that “she should press the same day to withdraw or change statements.” Mulroney is a close friend of Meghan.

Associated Newspapers’ biggest allegations relate to People magazine’s cover story, published four days before Sunday’s mail. The item not only contained intimate details of Meghan’s life, but also detailed information about her “Relationship with her father and information about the letter and its contents,” Associated Newspapers claims. The defense further claims that the information in people’s history “could only have come (directly or indirectly) from (Meghan), not least because it represented events entirely from their perspective and in a way that was convenient for them.”

In its legal filing, the company states that Meghan has never complained about media coverage based on this people story, which also contained private information. The defense’s argument is clear: Meghan has no problem if the public knows details that are flattering, only if she knows details that are not, such as her father’s comments.

The legal submission supports her defense with texts by Thomas Markle. The People article says that he didn’t answer their calls in the weeks leading up to the wedding, but the claim to defense suggests messages indicating that Thomas actually called and texted “multiple times” and that the two of them A few days before the wedding, after the Daily Mail revealed that he had staged some paparazzi photos, Thomas Markle had emergency heart surgery. The lawsuit alleges that he sent Meghan an SMS the same day to inform her about his medical situation. Because he was not allowed to fly, he could not attend the wedding.

In return, he received a text with the signature “Love M and H” “As if it were from Prince Harry,” the claim claims. The text warned Thomas Markle “that he had spoken to the press and told him to stop and accuse Mr. Markle of harming his daughter.” The response says that “the text does not ask how the surgery went is or how Mr. Markle was or sent him good wishes. ‘

“Except for the receipt of the letter (August 2018), Mr. Markle has not heard from his daughter since he wrote that he was too sick to attend their wedding, and never before. Prince Harry or his son, his grandson, got to know or got to know each other ”, the submission continues and rejected the suggestion in the People magazine that Thomas“ never called… never wrote a text message ”. This could change when Meghan and her father face each other across a London courtroom.

If they fail to reach an agreement, HRH, the Duchess of Sussex against Associated Newspapers Ltd., threatens to reveal royal secrets in a public courtroom and could drag friends, including Toronto-based stylist Jessica Mulroney, into the dispute. “Eeeek! Meghan Markle will regret filing this lawsuit, ”Los Angeles-based gossip columnist Perez Hilton said on Twitter.

