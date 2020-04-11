Meghan Designer Clare Waight Keller Leave a sling

British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, who created the wedding dress for Meghan Markle when she married Prince Harry, undermines her leadership role in the theme of the house French restaurant, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Clare Waight Keller, 49, became Givenchy’s development professor in 2017, the first woman to hold a job in the store’s history, as the owner of LVMH’s women’s brand.

DÃ © filÃ © Givenchy Ã Paris, the 1st March 2020 Location: AFP / Lucas BARIOULET

“She was the first woman to become the artistic master of this Maison tradition, I believe the celebrities were given the opportunity to pledge her legacy and bring new life,” she said. published by Givenchy.

“Watching the world around Haute Couture is one of the highlights of my technical journey,” he said.

Sidney Toledano, CEO and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group thanked the Waight Keller team for donating the new issue of “Givenchy.”

Waight Keller poses with Meghan Markle’s wedding gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry Photo: POOL / Ben STANSALL

“Under her leadership, and in collaboration with her executives and organizations, Maison has met with Hubert de Givenchy’s expertise and natural ability,” Toledano said.

Givenchy said it would be “reunited” to be discussed at a later date.

Waight Keller wears a bracelet, branded by Markle for his 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, featuring a five-meter (16-foot) piece carved with flowers from 53 countries. .

Waight Keller made a name for himself by turning Pringle of Ikenaata from a business-savvy fashion designer.

He also performed for Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and for Tom Ford at Gucci. He joined Givenchy after a six-year stint at Chloe.

. (tagToTranslate) meghan