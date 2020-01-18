Meghan & Harry drop Royal Titles and pay back $ 3 million renovation bill

The Queen said that she wants to do this mexit business as soon as possible and she is a woman of her word, with the last details of Meghan and HarryThe transition from royal life is announced overnight.

The couple will not be stripped, but they will no longer be allowed to use them. Instead, it is referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. You no longer receive public funds for the performance of royal duties.

In a personal statement released overnight, the queen said:

After months of discussions and recent discussions, I am pleased that we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family.

I recognize the challenges they have experienced through intensive scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life. I would like to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a member of the family.

It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life.

Perhaps most interestingly, Meghan and Harry have also announced plans to repay the AU $ 4.5 million in public funds spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their family during their stay in the UK.

It is not known exactly who is going to cover the security costs for the couple. A separate explanation was:

Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security measures. There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security.

The changes will officially take effect in spring 2020.

Image:

Getty Images / Daniel Leal-Olivas