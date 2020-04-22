Meghan & Harry Spur Realtor Free-for-All, says ‘MDL’ Star Josh Altman

Play video content

Josh Altman – one of Hollywood’s many reality stars – say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry the cream of the sowing clients that every agent is aiming for now – but if they are under his wing, he has a key piece of advice for them … gated or bust.

The ‘Million Dollar Listing’ star tells TMZ … everyone in the LA real estate game knows someone who knows the Sussex couple – and every big realtor shot wants a bite. in the Royal apple today they are officially building their home in the City of Angels.

Josh says he didn’t kick them, but if he was their agent, he strongly recommends getting a house that is safe and secure, to keep away from the paparazzi and other bullies. He thinks of a neighborhood for reference, with two exits from the gated community … something he thinks they want.

As we have seen in the past … Meg and Harry value their privacy, and there are times when lost in great length to lock themselves up – even making threats they feel it is being violated. La La Land may just be breaking down, so maybe listen to Josh here.

TMZ closed the story … sources with direct information tell us Meghan and Harry watching Bel-Air and their range is $ 12 to $ 18 mil. They may not end up in a gated Bel-Air community, but they are almost certain to have a gated estate for sure.

BTW, JA also talks about the housing market and what he thinks will happen if the coronavirus pandemic is under control. Long story short … this is a great time to buy, so that means it can be a galore property for newbies in town as well.