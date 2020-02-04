Meghan King Edmonds and Brooke Burke gift choices for an intimate V-Day – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML210223159cfe4208f860c39578cb4f1111%

Getty Images / E! Illustration

Trust the ladies of Intimate knowledge on this Valentine’s Day, so that your holiday is very special.

Between talking about love, romance and much more in your weekly podcast iHeartRadio, Brooke Burke Y Meghan King Edmonds They decided to share their choices for one of the most romantic days of the year.

“The most important thing about gifts is feeling and attention,” Brooke said exclusively with us. Meghan added, “Valentine’s Day is about taking the time to show someone you love him. Gifts or memorable dates don’t have to be beautiful. They just have to be considered special.”

This year, Meghan hopes to “create meaningful memories with her children,” including making home-made cards.

As for Brooke, she is excited to mark the day with her new love. “I have no plans and I don’t make plans because, for the first time, someone else is in charge,” he joked at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. I have been the planner of all things and someone else is in charge for the first time in my life. Has it “.

For those who still need a little help, check out the gifts that these ladies absolutely recommend.

The best game for couples

“I’m interested in opening and sharing my views on my podcast, Intimate Knowledge, so I think this game is a fun activity to learn something new about your partner,” Meghan revealed.

Are you still looking for something special? Brooke also recommends his practice app and the LOVE & LUST Spotify playlist, which was discussed in Episode 2 of Intimate Knowledge. As for Meghan, she would also have no objection to a gift from J. Dosi. Take notes, gentlemen!

