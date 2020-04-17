The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are quietly distributing food to homeless people in Los Angeles during the coronavirus epidemic. This philanthropic gesture is making news for all the right reasons.

The couple is volunteering with Los Angeles’s Project Angel Food, sending food and perishable items to 3 clients with serious illness. Wearing masks, gloves, and jeans, the royal couple began distributing food that was not destructive to six vulnerable people on Easter Sunday. Richard Job, executive director of Project Angel Food, said that Sussex has made a low profile throughout the duration of their volunteer work, and that donating to the organization has given ‘full respect’ to the philanthropist.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are quietly in need in LA

One of the customers of Project Angel Food, Dan Tyrrell, told WeHoVille that they did not immediately identify the couple when they showed their food. “I think the guy with the red head looked pretty familiar, and the girl wasn’t very nice,” Tyrell said. “Then I saw large black SUVs with security guards behind them. They were both good and very down-to-earth people. “

Earlier, Meghan and Harry announced that they were about to open a new charity, Archevel, this month. The name is based on their son’s name. The couple said they are “looking forward” to getting started with the Archwell Foundation, which will replace their Sussex Royal brand. They also plan to include their own philanthropy and website as part of their new project.

